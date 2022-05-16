ExxonMobil opens public meetings on 5th project today

Kaieteur News – US oil major, ExxonMobil is scheduled to host a series of meetings with the public, from today on its fifth oil project in the Stabroek block, Uaru Plus.

In an advertisement published in the daily newspapers, Exxon said its subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorisation to undertake the Uaru development project, which will be implemented in multiple stages.

Given that the EPA has already ordered an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project, the notice also informed members of the public that they have 28 days to make written submissions to the Agency, setting out those questions and matters which they require to be answered or considered in the EIA.

The 28 day period will conclude on May 29. Today’s meeting will be held in Region One. Meanwhile, on Monday, May 23, a session will be hosted in Region Four at the Umana Yana, in Kingston from 17:00hrs. Other meetings will take place in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six.

In its project summary that was submitted to the EPA, EPPGL said the Uaru Project will be located in the eastern portion of the block, approximately 200 km from Georgetown and amid previous Stabroek Projects.

Current plans include drilling via drill ships to produce oil from approximately 40-76 wells. Production is expected to begin between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027 with an expected field life of at least 20 years. EEPGL said the production facilities to be installed include subsea equipment attached to the seafloor as well as processing equipment on the ocean’s surface known as a Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. EEPGL said this subsea equipment is installed at approximately 1,450 – 1,950 m of water depth while noting that the main components of the subsea kit include the following: production tree, production manifold, flowlines, risers, and umbilicals. The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines are commonly referred to as SURF.

The anticipated production rate for the FPSO ranges between approximately 220,000 barrels and 275,000 barrels of oil per day. The vessel will be capable of storing approximately two million barrels of oil. Furthermore, third party oil tankers will be scheduled to offload the oil from the FPSO, making the oil available for export to the international market.

The FPSO will also process, dehydrate, compress, and reinject associated gas produced from the reservoir. As the Uaru and Mako reservoir pressures deplete over time, this gas reinjection will help maintain reservoir pressure and allow for optimum production of hydrocarbons to continue over time. In addition, some of the gas will be used as fuel on the FPSO.