De Georgetown Seawall done return to old confusion

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember when deh had a time when yuh want a quiet place to relax, yuh could ah go to de Georgetown Seawall. Nowadays, de place nah quiet nor peaceful at all. Is sheer noise and confusion.

A lot ah money spent on de recent improvements. But is money which gan go down de drain because ah dem vendors.

De Fuss Lady do a wonderful job suh far with de beautification of de Georgetown Seawall. But she wasting she time and effort. Guyanese nah understand wat is orderly development.

Dem boys did warn dem dat unless dem pass law fuh put de whole area under de control of a seawall authority, de place gon become a bigger eye sore dan it was before.

Dem bin doing some wuk pon de seawall tarmac and de road did close off and dem vendors nah bin around.

But no sooner dat de road open leading to de Seawall, dem vendors with dem tents and caravans tek over de place. It now looking like a shanty town. Dem is nat small vendors wah deh pon de hustle. Some ah dem operating bars pon de seawall. Dem suppose to be in a mall, not by de seawall.

Some ah dem vendors gat dem own seating accommodation fuh dem customer. Some ah dem selling malt and beer. Dem boys nah know whether dem get licence fuh do dat. But in Guyana, stranger things does happen.

De irony of it all is dat dem gat signage wah sehing “No vending allowed”. Perhaps de people nah see de “no”.

Further down de line, dem gat vehicles driving pon de sea defence. Is only a matter of time before de whole sea defence in dat area collapse.

Talk half. Leff half.