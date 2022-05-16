Latest update May 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De Georgetown Seawall done return to old confusion

May 16, 2022 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember when deh had a time when yuh want a quiet place to relax, yuh could ah go to de Georgetown Seawall. Nowadays, de place nah quiet nor peaceful at all. Is sheer noise and confusion.
A lot ah money spent on de recent improvements. But is money which gan go down de drain because ah dem vendors.
De Fuss Lady do a wonderful job suh far with de beautification of de Georgetown Seawall. But she wasting she time and effort. Guyanese nah understand wat is orderly development.
Dem boys did warn dem dat unless dem pass law fuh put de whole area under de control of a seawall authority, de place gon become a bigger eye sore dan it was before.
Dem bin doing some wuk pon de seawall tarmac and de road did close off and dem vendors nah bin around.
But no sooner dat de road open leading to de Seawall, dem vendors with dem tents and caravans tek over de place. It now looking like a shanty town. Dem is nat small vendors wah deh pon de hustle. Some ah dem operating bars pon de seawall. Dem suppose to be in a mall, not by de seawall.
Some ah dem vendors gat dem own seating accommodation fuh dem customer. Some ah dem selling malt and beer. Dem boys nah know whether dem get licence fuh do dat. But in Guyana, stranger things does happen.
De irony of it all is dat dem gat signage wah sehing “No vending allowed”. Perhaps de people nah see de “no”.
Further down de line, dem gat vehicles driving pon de sea defence. Is only a matter of time before de whole sea defence in dat area collapse.
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment masterfully preserves title

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment...

May 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – A dynasty was solidified on Saturday evening, as defending champion Swag Entertainment successfully retained the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship,...
Read More
Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’ winners; Hussein and Sanmoogan cop overall intermediate titles

Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’...

May 16, 2022

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race… Campbell pedals his way to the crown

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race…...

May 16, 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

May 16, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose stakes with Sparta Boss’ triumph

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose...

May 16, 2022

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set for May 26 in Linden

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set...

May 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]