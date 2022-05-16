Latest update May 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

45 new Covid-19 cases; two persons in ICU

May 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – COVID-19 cases continue to rise here, with the Ministry of Health reporting another 45 new infections on Sunday. Two persons are also in the COVID Intensive Care Unit.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment masterfully preserves title

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment...

May 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – A dynasty was solidified on Saturday evening, as defending champion Swag Entertainment successfully retained the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship,...
Read More
Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’ winners; Hussein and Sanmoogan cop overall intermediate titles

Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’...

May 16, 2022

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race… Campbell pedals his way to the crown

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race…...

May 16, 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

May 16, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose stakes with Sparta Boss’ triumph

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose...

May 16, 2022

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set for May 26 in Linden

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set...

May 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]