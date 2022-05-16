39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race… Campbell pedals his way to the crown

Kaieteur News – Team Foundation rider, Akil Campbell, put forth a robust performance over the weekend to be crowned the champion of the Guyana Cycling Federation’s (GCF) 39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race which ended yesterday morning following a 65-mile trek from Linden to Georgetown.

The final stage which ended on Homestretch Avenue saw Campbell finish first to add to his victory in the first stage. His overall time of 7 hours, 18 minutes and 19s (7:16.19s) was the fastest over the three stages, while Jamaul John was second in both the final stage and overall. He turned in a time of 7 hours, 22 minutes and 32 seconds.

Finishing third overall and in the final stage was Curtis Dey who stopped the clock at 7 hours, 28 minutes and 36 seconds, while Kemuel Moses was fourth with a time of 7 hours, 28 minutes and 50 seconds. Jason Cameron held on for fifth with a time of 7 hours, 32 minutes and 51 seconds.

Cameron finished just three seconds ahead of David Hicks (sixth) as Hicks edged out Deoraj Garbaran (seventh) by seven seconds, who bettered Walter Grant-Stuart’s (eighth) time by only a second. Marcus Keeler and Andre Greene rounded out the top ten, in that order.

On Saturday, Campbell won the first stage with Raynauth Jeffery and Garbaran finishing second and third, respectively. Later that day, John won the second stage ahead of Dey and Hicks, who were second and third, respectively.

In the Veterans category, Grant-Stuart’s overall time of 7:33.01s trumped the competition as Robin Persaud finished second with a time of 7:39.20s ahead of Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, who was third with the same time.

For the Juniors that rode reduced miles, Arjoon Sookhai was the top Junior with a time of 5 hours, 58 minutes and 15 seconds ahead of Sherwin Sampson who finished four seconds behind. Copping the third and fourth place finishes were Dimitri Madansik and Adjani Culley.

The female category which involved only two riders saw Clivecia Spencer outdo Denise Jefferey to claim the title.

Following the final stage, the presentation ceremony was done in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to honour the top performers and standout performances.