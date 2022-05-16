Latest update May 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race… Campbell pedals his way to the crown

May 16, 2022 Sports

Team Foundation riders Akil Campbell (left) and Jamaul John celebrate crossing the finish line of the third stage.

Kaieteur News – Team Foundation rider, Akil Campbell, put forth a robust performance over the weekend to be crowned the champion of the Guyana Cycling Federation’s (GCF) 39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race which ended yesterday morning following a 65-mile trek from Linden to Georgetown.
The final stage which ended on Homestretch Avenue saw Campbell finish first to add to his victory in the first stage. His overall time of 7 hours, 18 minutes and 19s (7:16.19s) was the fastest over the three stages, while Jamaul John was second in both the final stage and overall. He turned in a time of 7 hours, 22 minutes and 32 seconds.
Finishing third overall and in the final stage was Curtis Dey who stopped the clock at 7 hours, 28 minutes and 36 seconds, while Kemuel Moses was fourth with a time of 7 hours, 28 minutes and 50 seconds. Jason Cameron held on for fifth with a time of 7 hours, 32 minutes and 51 seconds.
Cameron finished just three seconds ahead of David Hicks (sixth) as Hicks edged out Deoraj Garbaran (seventh) by seven seconds, who bettered Walter Grant-Stuart’s (eighth) time by only a second. Marcus Keeler and Andre Greene rounded out the top ten, in that order.
On Saturday, Campbell won the first stage with Raynauth Jeffery and Garbaran finishing second and third, respectively. Later that day, John won the second stage ahead of Dey and Hicks, who were second and third, respectively.
In the Veterans category, Grant-Stuart’s overall time of 7:33.01s trumped the competition as Robin Persaud finished second with a time of 7:39.20s ahead of Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, who was third with the same time.
For the Juniors that rode reduced miles, Arjoon Sookhai was the top Junior with a time of 5 hours, 58 minutes and 15 seconds ahead of Sherwin Sampson who finished four seconds behind. Copping the third and fourth place finishes were Dimitri Madansik and Adjani Culley.
The female category which involved only two riders saw Clivecia Spencer outdo Denise Jefferey to claim the title.
Following the final stage, the presentation ceremony was done in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to honour the top performers and standout performances.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment masterfully preserves title

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment...

May 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – A dynasty was solidified on Saturday evening, as defending champion Swag Entertainment successfully retained the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship,...
Read More
Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’ winners; Hussein and Sanmoogan cop overall intermediate titles

Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’...

May 16, 2022

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race… Campbell pedals his way to the crown

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race…...

May 16, 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

May 16, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose stakes with Sparta Boss’ triumph

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose...

May 16, 2022

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set for May 26 in Linden

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set...

May 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]