$215M Anna Regina Police Station commissioned

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Sunday handed over the spanking new state-of-the-art Police Regional Divisional Headquarter at Anna Regina to the Guyana Police Force officially.

Construction of the project started under the APNU+AFC Coalition Government. The Divisional Headquarter at Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast was constructed by Builders Hardware and General Supplies and funded by the Government of Guyana at a sum of over $215M. With its modern exterior and interior design, the Divisional Headquarter will house several departments and facilities including a domestic violence room, juvenile friendly holding area, child-friendly area, witness protection room, a case management room, a case management system, traffic department, and criminal investigation department.

The newly constructed station will also house the Anna Regina Immigration Service, which will provide decentralised Immigration Services to residents of Regions One and Two.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, the Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Mr. Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Head of Special Branch Mr. Errol Watts, Commander of Regional Division #2 Superintendent Mr. Shivpersaud Bacchus, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit Mr. Mark Ramotar, and other senior and junior officers are also present at the official handing over ceremony.

Several members of the Business Community were also present at the event which saw the handing over of ten new vehicles to the Police Force by Essequibo businessmen Tamesh and Suresh Jagmohan.