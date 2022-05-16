20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

Kaieteur News – Advertisements have been seen in the local newspapers and other media and fans have begun to buzz over the 14th Running of The Guyana Cup set for August 14 at the No.6 West Berbice racetrack.

The event is hailed as one of the most anticipated Horse Racing events in the Caribbean with over 10 racing stables welcoming new top stake horses imported from Trinidad, Jamaica, Canada & USA. This batch of horses is the best breeds imported in over 10 years. The new horses combined with the horses preparing for this event will definitely make this the most competitive horse race ever ran.

Local stables have started preparation works to accommodate over 20 new thoroughbreds that were brought in through the CJIA. Specially designed travel boxes were sought to ensure the horses were safely contained whilst on the aircraft.

Active stable owners; Kris Jagdeo Racing Stable, Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, Cheffoon Racing Stable, Rising Sun Racing Stable and Romel Jagroop Racing Stable have all purchased new horses and has paved the way for new horse owners to meet the standards established over the years. Entering the horse racing arena and creating quite a stir are Ephraim’s Racing Stables, Slingers Racing Stables & Big G Racing Stables who fortunately copped two winning thoroughbreds from the imported horses.

Competition is expected to be extremely stiff with horse owners providing the very best in care and preparations required for their horse(s). Some are importing the best supplements and feed in addition to rigorous training to ensure their horses have the best possible chance of winning the prestigious stakes and classic races.

When contacted, stable owners Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed & Kris Jagdeo shared the same sentiments, “Horse racing is truly a passion and we have been upkeeping our horses for the past three years in anticipation for the biggest horse races, the Guyana Cup. We have the chance to get back on the saddle and continue pushing forward. The date is set, preparation work have started on the grounds and the horse owners, trainers, jockeys & grooms are excited and gearing up for the stiff competition. Rest assured Horse Racing is back with a bang and with these new thoroughbreds imported, the competition is even relying on the trainers to ensure the owners raise the trophies with pride and glory.”