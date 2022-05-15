Tips on how you can get the best out of your doctor’s visit

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Kaieteur News – The average doctor’s appointment lasts 10 minutes. Lots of people are aware of this fact; but have you ever actually stopped to think how long that actually is? The answer is not long. If a doctor sees 20 patients during his/her shift, spending just two extra minutes with each person will cause an additional half an hour by the time the last person is ready to be seen. So please try to remember this whilst you are gnashing your teeth in the waiting room.

Clearly, time is tight. In order that you get as much as possible out of this small time slot, there are a few things you can do to help things go as smoothly as possible.

Today we will discuss how you can get the best out of your doctor’s visit. Remember, I don’t mean to sound rude, but its best that you know the facts so you can get the best out of your visit.

DON’T TAKE TOO LONG TO GET DOWN TO BUSINESS

Don’t take too long to put your bags down and settle into your seat before you start speaking with your doctor. You are wasting valuable time that could be better spent discussing your problems. The same applies to lovingly and caringly removing layers from your beautiful baby or changing their nappy. Not in the doctor’s room unless you want every single patient the doctor sees after you to have to wait an extra five minutes unnecessarily!

IF POSSIBLE, LEAVE THE KIDS AT HOME

Inevitably, parents get distracted trying to keep baby in order. This results in a tendency to not only waste time, but also stops you from being fully focused and engaged in the consultation. Children tend to run around and play with items in the office. This distracts you and your doctor from focusing on your condition.

DON’T BRING A LIST

Please don’t come in brandishing a list of umpteen complaints that all need sorting today. It is unrealistic to expect to deal with so many issues at one time. It’s not in your interest, apart from anything else – faced with a list of five problems (that’s under two minutes each) the doctor will be forced to address each one superficially, rather than giving it the time it deserves.

Pick the most pressing problem and try working through that, rather than leaping between troubles and not addressing any of them properly. It’s also not fair on your fellow patients, who will inevitably end up waiting longer. If you do have lots of problems to discuss, speak with your doctor for a repeat visit.

SPEAK ABOUT YOUR PROBLEM IN A SEQUENTIAL MANNER

If possible, try to tell your story from the beginning; for example: ‘It all began three months ago when I first had a pain in my side.’ You want to try to paint a picture for your doctor of your symptoms and the story that goes with it.

WHEN GIVING TIMINGS, TRY TO BE ACCURATE

When asked when your symptoms started, it’s best to try to be as specific as possible. Saying ‘a long time’, ‘it seems like forever’ or ‘not long at all’ are all really unhelpful because the meaning varies so much between patients. If possible, try to talk about durations in terms of hours, days, months or years; broad-bush timescales which everyone can understand. Again it just saves time if your story is as clear as possible from the outset.

DON’T BE EMBARRASSED

Your doctor will most likely not be shocked by what you tell them. They have been sworn to keep your matter confidential and they should. The more you open up about your problem the better the chance of your doctor figuring out your condition.

BE AWARE OF HOW CONSULTATIONS USUALLY WORK

Generally speaking, your consultation will follow this pattern:

1. You tell your story.

2. The doctor asks you specific questions based on your story.

3. Your doctor may examine you.

4. Your doctor will discuss what they think might be going on and suggest treatment options or plans.

5. You ask questions/discuss ‘the plan’.

This is how doctors are taught to do things, right from the start of our training at medical school.

GET THE IMPORTANT ISSUES OUT FIRST

If there is something you are really worried about – for example a breast lump or crushing chest pain – please, please mention it first. Loads of people talk about something relatively minor to start with as a kind of ‘warm-up’.

If your doctor doesn’t know that the real problem is coming up, they will spend your 10-minute appointment discussing things that are not relevant to help with your condition.

SHOULD YOU QUOTE GOOGLE?

This is a bit of a tricky one and I suspect all doctors feel differently about the internet. You may take your doctor down the wrong path because of your reading. It’s best to follow the steps above and then speak about what you read in the end. Give your doctor to do his/her thing before you change their direction with your reading.

BE KIND

Yes! There are doctors out there who are unkind/unethical, but despite what you might read in the press, the vast majority of doctors really are trying their best to help you. If you can muster up a smile or a thank you, it will make their day.