Kaieteur News – The orthopteran family Rhaphidophoridae of the suborder Ensifera has a worldwide distribution.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhaphidophoridae – cite_note-:1-1 Common names for these insects include the cave wētā, cave crickets, camelback crickets, camel crickets, spider crickets (sometimes shortened to “criders”, or “land shrimp” or “sprickets”,) and sand treaders.

Camel crickets get their common name from their humpbacked appearance, which is similar to that of a camel. Also commonly known as cave crickets or spider crickets, this species can be found in caves, as well as damp, cool areas underneath damp leaves, stones and rotting logs.

They are widespread in the world, and have a lifespan of about one to two years. Camel crickets do not possess sound producing organs, and therefore do not chirp. Additionally, the adults do not have wings, unlike other cricket species. Using their long limbs, camel crickets leap when they are frightened since it’s the only defense mechanism they have to scare off predators.

All species are flightless and nocturnal, usually with long antennae and legs. More than 1100 species of Rhaphidophoridae are described.

The well-known field crickets are from a different superfamily (Grylloidea) and only look vaguely similar, while members of the family Tettigoniidae may look superficially similar in body form.

Most cave crickets have very large hind legs with “drumstick-shaped” femora and equally long, thin tibiae, and long, slender antennae. The antennae arise closely and next to each other on the head. They are brownish in colour and rather humpbacked in appearance, always wingless, and up to 5 cm (2.0 in) long in body and 10 cm (3.9 in) for the legs. The bodies of early instars may appear translucent.

While they are commonly found in caves or old mines, some are also known to inhabit other cool, damp environments such as rotten logs, stumps and hollow trees, and under damp leaves, stones, boards, and logs. Occasionally, they prove to be a nuisance in the basements of homes in suburban areas, drains, sewers, wells, and firewood stacks. One has become a tramp species from Asia and is now found in hothouses in Europe and North America. Some reach into alpine areas and live close to permanent ice, such as the Mount Cook “flea” (Pharmacus montanus) and its relatives in New Zealand. (Source: Wikipedia, www.pestworld.org)