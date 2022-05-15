Metrology in the Digital Era

==GNBS IN FOCUS==

Kaieteur News – Metrology is the science of measurements. Can you think of some things which are not measured? It is easier to think of the many things which are measured as you engage in daily activities at home, at work and in commerce. The system of measurements dates as far back as 6,000 B.C. but the methods and tools used to measure solids, liquids, gas and other phenomena have evolved from using parts of the human body to digital tools.

On May 20, 2022, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as the National Measurement Institute will be joining with other measurement institutes around the world to celebrate World Metrology Day. This year’s theme is Metrology in the Digital Era.

According to the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM), France and the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML), the theme was chosen to recognise the role of digital technology in revolutionising the field of metrology.

Indeed, more widely, measurement plays a central role in scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

Over the years, developments in digital technologies have led to the use of various digital measuring tools including the digital scales, Digital Tape Measures, and infrared thermometers among others, to provide more accurate results. Higher levels of automation in the industry also involve the connection of sensors to cloud, to supply, secure and accurate measurement data to local and international clients in a timely manner.

As global industries expand across borders, this year’s theme looks at how international metrology systems provide the necessary assurance and confidence that measurements are accurate, providing a sound basis for global trade and helping to prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.

Realising its mandate as the National Measurement Institute, the GNBS offers Legal Metrology and Industrial Metrology Services to ensure there are accurate measurements in trade and in specialised environments. The Legal Metrology Department is involved in the verification of scales, masses and measures, electricity meters, breathalysers, moisture meters, tanker wagons and many other instruments which are used in trade. This is done to ensure customers get value for money and ensure traceability to international standards. In 2021, the department verified 44,501 measuring devices and is on its way to meeting this target in 2022.

Additionally, to fulfill its measurement role in the Oil and Gas Sector, the GNBS in 2021 established its Oil and Gas Department to monitor the verification of meters used for the custody transfer of Guyana’s crude oil following production. This measurement services of the GNBS are crucial to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, the Bureau’s Industrial Metrology Department calibrated a total of 2,127 measuring instruments in 2021 including precision balances, thermometers, and pressure gauges, among others. This figure is likely to increase this year as more companies servicing the Oil and Gas and other sectors utilise the GNBS services.

World Metrology Day commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875 which forms the basis for international agreement on units of measurement and celebrates the contribution of all the people that work in metrology.

The GNBS has a list of activities planned in observance of this World Metrology Day including the launch of its metrology portals, creating awareness on metrology services, and providing training to industry personnel and technical institutes.