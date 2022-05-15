Jaxx International Grill brings world’s most decadent cuisines to your table

By Kiana Wilburg

Whether it is to unwind after a stressful day, celebrate an important occasion in one’s life, or break the monotony of cooking, going to restaurants is an activity many Guyanese love to indulge in. But not all restaurants are created equal. Some simply offer the traditional appetisers and entrées along with a space to congregate with your friends and family. Then there are the others, those which fall into the crème de la crème category.

Jaxx International Grill (JIG) which is nestled within the corner of the MovieTown Guyana Complex is a slice of culinary heaven that easily sets itself apart from its competitors.

This ultra-sleek facility is a fusion of the easy-breezy island vibes, modern décor, and professional service. These memorable hallmarks of its lively and inviting spaces allow for enjoyable indoor dining experiences and use of a private room setting. There is also an outdoor patio addition that faces the Sea Wall and allows patrons to enjoy persistent breeze together with live guest performances. Indeed, these features make the Jaxx International Grill venue, a world-class experience for locals and tourists.

But perhaps the highlight of this enchanting sanctuary is its gorgeously plated, decadent cuisines from around the world. Every dish nourishes, delights, and fuels you for the day.

To better understand the company’s identity, characteristics, and culinary experiences patrons can look forward to, Kaieteur News conducted an interview with Ryan Chin, Director of Dachin Services Inc., which trades as Jaxx International Grill (JIG).

With respect to JIG’s identity, the Director said, “It is the embodiment of a family restaurant concept which brings dishes and styles of cooking from around the world to your table featuring Asian, Italian, North American, and East Indian cuisines to name a few…”

He was keen to note that Jaxx is not like its other counterparts. Chin said, “We believe what sets us apart is our service and guest-focused approach. Factor in our indoor dining, outdoor patio, and private dining room settings, and these allow for guests, families, and function gatherings alike to be catered for with excellence while providing the flexibility many patrons desire.”

In terms of culinary experiences, Chin said the menu caters to meat-eaters and vegetarians, which he opined is always essential for guests with special dietary requirements.

For those who may be new to JIG, Chin said there are two options from their newly introduced Weekend Brunch Event that are a must-try—Chicken & Waffles and then try their Double-By-Pass Burger. The Director said, “It is a fully loaded double-beef patty burger with 16oz of beef if you can handle it! It is epic – very few can hold it in their hands, and finish it.”

Outside of the foregoing, the Director shared his top five meals and drinks which capture the heart and soul of what Jaxx International stands for. “…Overall, our Asian and East Indian dishes are a favourite due to a touch of spice which the Guyanese people enjoy such as our Red Thai Chicken Curry and our Asian Sesame Chicken; these are top of the list followed by our Ginger Soy Salmon, Fire-Roasted Half Chicken and hearty pastas like our Creamy Chicken Alfredo which many add chicken, prawns or even both to it. As for drinks – I would just say all of our cocktails rock but our Mojitos and margaritas are sensational.”

JAXX –THE ESSENCE OF FAMILY

Chin shared that Jaxx International Grill is one of his family’s many restaurant brands that is under its group of companies. Ryan said he manages and co-owns the business with his father and siblings. He has been doing so for over 17years. “Jaxx is a family restaurant which in itself is family-owned and family-run and therefore we will always capture that essence of what makes us special…and what makes us Jaxx,” expressed the Director.

Chin added, “Jaxx is firstly our brand, meaning it was a concept my family came up with; everything from the menu construction and guest experience was born out of what we wanted it to be – so to be able to actually call it our own is something special – many think it is an international franchise from the US but it’s not. While our first location started in Trinidad – my father and founder Derek Chin is Guyanese born so to have a Jaxx International Grill here really makes it come full circle.”

Additionally, he was keen to note his passion and love for every aspect of his job too. He particularly stated, “I love that every day is different from the one before. I love meeting and interacting with many people. But most of all my staff keeps me motivated and passionate about what I do and to keep presenting new challenges for them by way of new dishes which allows them to grow professionally and that is priceless and gets me out of bed every day. My staff becomes an extension of my family as often I spend most of my time with them than my actual family and therefore we all work hard and value each other and this is how we try to maintain the guest experience.”

With April 17, 2022 making it three years since Jaxx has been part of the local restaurant industry, Chin said it has been an honour serving the Guyanese people. Chin shared that the last two years have been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted, however, that the Guyanese people are resilient and therefore Jaxx has been fortified by this unwavering quality of the citizenry.

“We are happy to have celebrated three years already and I look forward to many more to come. I appreciate Jaxx slowly becoming a favourite when it comes to dining with family and friends and for those special and intimate occasions as well with loved ones.”

Chin shared that local aficionados of delightful culinary meals can stay tuned for new international dishes and themed nights to be introduced as well as in the not too distant future –a New Year’s Dining Event which is now in the planning phase.

Interested in learning more about the Jaxx International Brand? See below for some interesting facts we’ve learned about the company.

– The Founder of JIG, Mr. Derek Chin was born and raised in Guyana

– JIG (Guyana) was opened on April 17th 2019 which is also the birthday of one of the co-owners/Directors Ryan Chin who oversees and operates the Guyana location

– The Jaxx Menu features dishes from over 25 different countries and counting….

– All of JIG’s kitchen prep and sauces are prepared from scratch using local ingredients where available

– JIG Guyana is the first location within the Jaxx Brand to offer its extensive Brunch Menu and its sister locations in Trinidad may soon follow in its footsteps as the JIG Guyana location and its ambitious team continues to be a pioneer.