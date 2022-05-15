Houses allocated to 18 young Linden professionals

– represents first phase of Reg. 10 1000 Homes Project

Kaieteur News – Eighteen young professionals from the mining town of Linden, Region 10 will soon be moving into their new homes, having finalised the documentation process for the units.

This is according to a release issued by the Ministry of Housing’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The release noted that on Friday, the CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, and staff of the Land Allocation Department, facilitated the exercise at the Regional Housing Office in Linden.

A number of the young professionals, including doctors, teachers, police officers, and other public servants were given a walk-through of the homes allotted to them in Amelia’s Ward. The beneficiaries will officially receive the keys to their homes in the coming weeks as construction wraps up.

Another 22 units will also be handed over in the coming weeks, accounting for the first 40 units which have been built.

“This is just the start of a lot of exciting things that are coming to this region. Right now, we’re spending close to $400 million doing preparatory works, and so when that is done you will see roads, medical facilities, schools, etc,” the CEO stated.

In January 2021, during a cabinet outreach, His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined a massive development plan for Linden, inclusive of a 1000 Homes Project. This project will see housing units being constructed to cater for young professionals of all income brackets.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority met with several young professionals who indicated their interest in these homes.

The first phase of the project saw the construction of the 40 two-bedroom, one toilet and bath elevated units. Already preparation has started in the form of land clearing and infrastructure development for the second phase of the Government’s 1000 Homes Project for Region 10.