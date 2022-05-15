Digicel Guyana recognised for best mobile network, best mobile coverage and fastest mobile network

Latest update May 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Digicel offers customers in Guyana the best mobile network, as well as the best coverage and the best speeds – that’s according to Ookla, the global leaders in internet testing and analysis.
In a release the phone company shared, Ookla’s Speedtest testing data for the period July to December 2021 showed Digicel’s mobile network averaging download speeds of an impressive 40 Mbps and fast upload speeds of 10 Mbps with the Digital Operator also winning on coverage and quality – more than four times faster than the competitor network.
Digicel Guyana CEO, Gregory Dean, commented: “Our promise to customers is to give them the best network with the best speeds and the best coverage across the length and breadth of Guyana. Keeping that promise is what gets us up and at it every day.
He continued: “Ookla’s recognition of our speed, quality and coverage is a testament to the hard work of all of our staff and proof of our commitment to ensuring that our customers can live and enjoy their digital lives to the fullest, thanks to Digicel’s superfast connectivity everywhere in Guyana.”
