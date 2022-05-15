Latest update May 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

De Prezzy walk straight to he seat

May 15, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De DPI getting turn into a propaganda arm of de PPP. Dem send somebody outside de President’s Office fuh pester Norton about de winning statements of poll.
De DPI don’t give much coverage, if any at all, to de Opposition. So dem boys was surprise when one ah dem start asking bout de statements of poll. He bin going on and on even though de LOO wasn’t even bothering with he.
Is like he was on a mission. Instead of showing l’il interest in wat dem man discuss at de meeting, dis one reporter keep badgering de LOO bout whether he bring de winning statements of polls.
But is nat dat which mek dem boys vex. Is Prezzy.
Dem put de LOO and he representative fuh sit down opposite Anil. And when de Prezzie walk in de LOO stand up respectfully. But de Prezzy walk straight to he seat and start de meeting without any formal or friendly handshake or elbow bounce. No wonder de LOO had such a stern look.
One ah de LOO colleagues describe he as de President-in-waiting. But dem bring de LOO through de public gate rather dan allowing de man fuh drive through de presidential entrance.
And when he leave, he walk into de media brigade, including de DPI fellow wah more concerned bout de statement of polls dan de meeting.
De LOO and Prezzy gat to meet again. And dem boys hope dat de next time, de LOO gan be greeted, on arrival, with a handshake or wan elbow bounce.
Talk half. Leff half.

