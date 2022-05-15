Canada-based Guyanese delighted at commencement of SCA T20 Elite season

President of the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) Canada-based Guyanese Shiv Persaud is delighted with the start of the 2022 T20 Elite season.

On Saturday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Persaud’s side Victoria Park Cricket Club suffered a 54-run defeat to United Titans as one of the 12 matches got underway in brilliant sunshine.

Persaud who failed to touch the score, stated that he was indeed pleased to see the turn out and more importantly games were played in a friendly manner.

Reflecting on the past two years after games were badly affected due to the Global Pandemic, Persaud is now anticipating an action-packed season in the other tournaments as well under the auspices of the SCA.

“I [am] happy to see cricket is being played given the fact we had two difficult years with the pandemic; yes, we are expecting a great season and I am sure every player is excited to get on the field, too,” Persuad mentioned.

In the match, United Titans piled up a respectable 165-6 from the 20-over and then bowled out Victoria Park for 111 in the 20th over.

Farrukh Chodhry led the way for the Titans with a scintillating, 43-ball 83 laced with ten fours and four sixes.

When Victoria Park batted, Anand Erramilli made 51 not out as right-arm seamer Roshan Ali snatched 4-19 from 3.5 overs while Chodhry proved his all-round capability by picking up two wickets having conceded 12 runs from his four overs.

“You could have seen the excitement in the players coming out and played the game; last year the season was shortened but as I said we are expecting some fascinating cricket until October in every division,” the right-handed batsman Persaud related.

The Elite 50-overs competition was slated to get cracking too Saturday afternoon and Persaud believes there will be the same level of enthralling cricket in that version because a large number of teams will be taking part while the different divisions will begin next week, including youths and women.

Meanwhile, over the years several former Guyana cricketers have been featuring for their respective clubs in the SCA’s tournaments. Some players are Royston Crandon, Harrienarine Chattergoon, Trevon Garraway, Krishna Deosaran, Eugene LaFleur among others.