The usual suspects locked out? Really!

Kaieteur News – I was told that the usual suspects sent another letter again on the Bolsonaro visit but it wasn’t published. Just to refresh your memory, the usual suspects denounced the intended Bolsonaro visit in January, citing Brazilian government mistreatment of Afro-Brazilians.

There are times when the mind becomes asinine. Brazil is a major, global power whose economic ties with Guyana are a necessity for Guyana. But according to the thinking of the usual suspects, this poor country must act like a big, economic giant in the world economy and refuse to have a visit from the president of a neighbouring country.

Such asininity is not worth discussing. Any school child in Guyana would know states in the global system are unequal with some being seriously underdeveloped. Economic interests are what small poor countries are pursuing in this unequal world. They avoid getting involved in political rivalry games between enormously powerful countries.

Let us remind readers, who know the usual suspects, what Kaieteur News columnist, Ron Sanders wrote a few months back. Let’s quote him: “The 14-nation CARICOM have been at the bottom of US official development assistance for decades. In 2019, for instance, total US foreign assistance globally was US$47 billion, of which collectively, 13 CARICOM countries received US$70 million only. For 9 of the 13 countries, the sum provided did not amount to US$1 million.”

Obviously, the usual suspects do not know about these global realities. They live outside of Guyana (with a few misfits supporting them inside Guyana) so they could write their nonsense and not be affected by the state of underdevelopment in the Caribbean. In fact, I read a letter, years ago in which a usual suspect boasted about tenure at a university overseas. In the university system, tenure means permanent employment. This usual suspect never taught for even a day at our local university.

So according to the usual suspect, Guyana is well placed in terms of economic development to do without a visit by the president of a rich country within the global system. But here now is the moronic display of hypocrisy. Those that were against the first visit of President Bolsonaro (which was cancelled because of his mother’s death), live in countries that Bolsonaro visited including the United States.

But they didn’t publish a letter in any American newspaper requesting President Trump to un-invite Bolsonaro. They live in the US where they pay taxes and didn’t say a thing about the Trump-Bolsonaro meeting. They don’t live here so why concern themselves with Guyana? This is the morbid pomposity that characterises these people who are referred to as the usual suspects.

Remember just a month after the election rigging was over, the usual suspects who were eerily quiet during the five, yes five, months of attempts to rig the 2020 elections, penned a letter denouncing the visit to Guyana of Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Anyway, this columnist was told that the usual suspects send another letter denouncing the recent visit by President Bolsonaro but it wasn’t published by their favourite newspaper. I was told that the wife and son of Dr. Walter Rodney who signed the first missive were very reluctant to add their names this time and eventually didn’t. I don’t know if that is true. I hope both wife and son would clarify this.

I was told the newspaper refused to print the missive because it considered it to be pure nonsense. How can you ask small, poor Guyana to tell a global giant like Brazil that it is not in favour of its president coming to Guyana? Do you know the cruel consequences for Guyana that would follow? Nations would look at Guyana and say with laughable contempt: “who this country thinks it is?

The paper may have had a subconscious reason too for not carrying the letter. Maybe it sought to protect the suspects because people laugh at them all the time. The paper wanted to save them from another occasion of embarrassment. The Guyanese people know that the persons that comprise the usual suspects are happy people who have money and comfort both in and outside Guyana and do not have to worry about a thing in life.

They are bored and seek publicity by writing a letter every two months with 45 signatures. They are like vultures, just waiting impatiently to have the arrival of the occasion to gain publicity by denouncing the government. But why Guyanese have come to ridicule them is because of their barefaced hypocrisy? They only choose topics that bring publicity rather than doing what is right and principled.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)