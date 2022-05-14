President Ali, Opposition Leader meet on appointments to Constitutional, Statutory Commissions

…Govt. to provide CVs of nominees

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is expected to meet with President Irfaan Ali within one week to continue consultations relating to the appointment of persons to constitutional and statutory commissions. The Opposition Leader, following his first official meeting with the Head-of-State, is also expected to receive the curriculum vitae (CV) of the nominated individuals within two days.

Norton told the media outside the Office of the President that the CVs of those named for the Commissions are important and in keeping with the Constitution and meaningful consultations. “We need CVs. The whole process of meaningful consultation has been defined in law,” Norton stated. He said that time will be used to assess the CVs so that his contribution could be made on the related subject.

In a joint statement to the media, it was noted that the consultation was initiated following correspondences under the hand of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister Gail Teixeira. Prior to yesterday’s meeting, it was stated that a request was made by the Opposition Leader to have details on the persons to be appointed. The names of those subject to the consultations were provided.

Additionally, “…the President agreed to make those CVs available within two days. It was further agreed that the consultations will be guided by the Constitution and the in-persons consultations will resume on a date to be fixed, but within a week.”

The Commissions being looked at include the Integrity Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Police Service Commission, and Teaching Service Commission.