Pedestrian killed in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident – police investigating

Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:55 AM
May 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 05:30hrs on Friday, in the vicinity of the Splashmins Resort, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which saw a truck owned by Mark Forrester, 23, of Mackenzie, Linden slamming into a pedestrian.
Killed in the accident was a man who, up to press time, was yet to be identified.
According to police, the truck, GAB 1668, which was involved in the accident, was driven by 28-year-old Orael Davis also of MacKenzie, Linden.
So far, police have determined that the truck was proceeding north along the western side of the highway when the pedestrian, who was sitting on a tyre on the western side of the road, suddenly ran from west going east and into the path of the truck.
The driver of the truck, police revealed, applied brakes but because of the short distance, the left side front collided with the pedestrian.
As a result, the pedestrian fell onto the road’s surface and received injuries about his head and other body parts.
The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition by police ranks and was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was examined and pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.
Traffic ranks from Police Regional Division 4 ‘B’, who visited the scene and took measurements, statements, and photographs of the vehicle, also administered a breathalyser test on the driver but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. He is presently in custody assisting with an ongoing investigation.
The body has since been escorted to the Carmen’s Funeral Home for storage, awaiting identification and post mortem examination.
