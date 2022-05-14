Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM

NSC Three-Stage Cycle race pedals off today in Berbice

May 14, 2022

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) National Sports Commission Independence Youth and Culture three-stage road race commences today in Berbice.

The NSC three stage cycle road race pedals off today.

The event is expected to be keenly contested and will pedal off at 07:30hrs in the Town of Corriverton and proceeds to New Amsterdam for the finish, covering a distance of 40 miles.
At 14:00 hours also today, the second Stage will commence at New Amsterdam and proceeds to Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, for the finish, spanning a distance of 60 miles.
On Sunday at 07:30hrs the 3rd Stage will pedal off in the Mining Town of Linden and culminate in Georgetown on Homestretch Avenue, a distance of 65 miles. The presentation of prizes will be done at the conclusion of this stage.
This event encompasses the Elite, Open, Veterans, Juniors and Ladies categories. A Suriname Team will be competing in this event.
Among those expected to battle for supremacy are Briton John, Jamual John, Paul DeNobrega, Raynauth Jeffrey, Christopher Griffith, Suzanne Hamilton, Shenika Teixeira and Aneisha Crandon. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

