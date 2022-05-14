Ministry records 36 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM
May 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Although there have been no recent deaths resulting from COVID-19, the Health Ministry is continuing to echo the call for persons to remain guarded given the fact that 36 new cases have been recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.
The Ministry’s dashboard on Friday revealed that the 36 new cases were recorded across three regions – four in Region Two, 19 in Region Four and 13 in Region Six. This has increased the total number of confirmed cases to 63,772.
Also, the number of persons in institutional isolation has doubled, now 12, when compared to the previous day while the total home isolation has increased by 11, now 249.
Meanwhile, the number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit remains four.
May 14, 2022GCB’ Snr Women’s T20 Inter-County cricket By Sean Devers at Albion On day drenched with sunshine at Albion, Demerara, led by 45 from skipper Cherry Ann Fraser and 4-7, including a hat-trick, from...
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – Those are not the words of Frederick Kissoon. They were said by Mr. Ralph Ramkarran on a panel discussion... more
Kaieteur News – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Corporation (GPHC) does not need to advocate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The right of women in the United States to have an abortion, which has existed for 49 years, has now... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]