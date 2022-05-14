Ministry records 36 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – Although there have been no recent deaths resulting from COVID-19, the Health Ministry is continuing to echo the call for persons to remain guarded given the fact that 36 new cases have been recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.

The Ministry’s dashboard on Friday revealed that the 36 new cases were recorded across three regions – four in Region Two, 19 in Region Four and 13 in Region Six. This has increased the total number of confirmed cases to 63,772.

Also, the number of persons in institutional isolation has doubled, now 12, when compared to the previous day while the total home isolation has increased by 11, now 249.

Meanwhile, the number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit remains four.

