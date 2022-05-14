Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry records 36 new COVID-19 cases

May 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Although there have been no recent deaths resulting from COVID-19, the Health Ministry is continuing to echo the call for persons to remain guarded given the fact that 36 new cases have been recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.
The Ministry’s dashboard on Friday revealed that the 36 new cases were recorded across three regions – four in Region Two, 19 in Region Four and 13 in Region Six. This has increased the total number of confirmed cases to 63,772.
Also, the number of persons in institutional isolation has doubled, now 12, when compared to the previous day while the total home isolation has increased by 11, now 249.
Meanwhile, the number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit remains four.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

B’ce crush E’bo by 9 Wkts, Dem beat Select XI by 89 runs

B’ce crush E’bo by 9 Wkts, Dem beat Select XI by 89 runs

May 14, 2022

GCB’ Snr Women’s T20 Inter-County cricket By Sean Devers at Albion On day drenched with sunshine at Albion, Demerara, led by 45 from skipper Cherry Ann Fraser and 4-7, including a hat-trick, from...
Read More
GCOS Independence 5km race set for National Park tomorrow

GCOS Independence 5km race set for National Park...

May 14, 2022

Competitive day expected at GAPLF Masters/ Intermediate championships tomorrow

Competitive day expected at GAPLF Masters/...

May 14, 2022

NSC Three-Stage Cycle race pedals off today in Berbice

NSC Three-Stage Cycle race pedals off today in...

May 14, 2022

Dominoes action set for May 22 at Melanie

Dominoes action set for May 22 at Melanie

May 14, 2022

Amazon Kings excited for this year’s tournaments – Canada-based Guyanese Legay

Amazon Kings excited for this year’s...

May 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]