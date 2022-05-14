Local entrepreneurs meet with key organizations in USA

Kaieteur News – Local entrepreneurs, Dr. Rosh Khan and Mr. Abbas Hamid, on May 9, 2022 met with the World Trade Center Miami and Enterprise Florida Inc. in Miami, Florida.

According to a press statement, during the engagement with Dr. Khan and Mr. Hamid, the World Trade Center Miami and Enterprise Florida Inc. expressed interest to explore the opportunities in Guyana.

Dr. Khan, a business development consultant and owner of ACE Consultancy said, “These meetings could not have happened at a more opportune time. We are grateful to the US Embassy and the Department of Commerce for their role in facilitating these meetings in Miami and for their support during the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas.”Dr. Khan plays key leadership roles in the local business support organizations such as the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, and the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) [Guyana].

Notably, the engagements focused on key areas of cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations through increased trade. Dr. Khan also disclosed that his Consultancy will be engaging these entities for business matchmaking opportunities.Dr. Khan also stated that webinars and trade missions will be announced in the near future.Moreover, according to Mr. Hamid, the Director of Vitality Accounting, “It was a validating moment to witness the genuine interest of the World Trade Center Miami and Enterprise Florida Inc. to explore the opportunities in Guyana. Guyana has a chance to realize the ‘potential’ we’ve often talked about. It’s about doing the work and seizing the opportunities.”He shared too that his firm has already created a joint venture with Averkamp CPA Group LLC, a financial firm located in Florida.Additionally, praise was also given to Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, the CEO of Go-Invest, for their recent publications which included a Country Profile, Investor Profile, and a slew of material that highlighted sector-specific opportunities— all of which were very well-received.