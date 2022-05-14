GCOS Independence 5km race set for National Park tomorrow

Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM
May 14, 2022 Sports
The National Park will play host to the Guyana Committee of Services 5km Independence Run and Walk race tomorrow, Sunday, May 15th.
Organizers have set the categories for seniors and juniors.
The under-12 athletes will do one lap around the park, while senior and masters’ athletes will tackle a 10K run.
Attractive incentives will be awarded to the top three performers in each category.
The event has garnered some support from corporate Guyana pitching in to help in the smooth running of the event. Included among the sponsors is Payless Variety Store.
