Dominoes action set for May 22 at Melanie

Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM
May 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Next Level in association with Cigars and Cognac will be hosting a dominoes tournament on May 22 at Cigars and Cognac Eco bar and Longue, Melanie, East Coast Demerara.
Action commences at 13:00hrs and entrance fee is $15,000.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $250,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000 and fourth place $30,000.
The MVP will take home a trophy $10,000 and the players that share the first love will receive $5,000.
