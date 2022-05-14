De guvament pick sides

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang ago people use tuh joke bout how D’Aguiar did talk how he walk with God, Burnham seh how he walk alone and Jagan seh how he walk with de people.

De people now walking alone. Dem get abandon.

When yuh gat dispute and dem parties in de dispute gat tuh reach around de bargaining table, yuh does gat a special seating arrangement. De workers does deh but one side, de employers does deh pon de odder side and de conciliator (which could be de guvament) does sit at de head of de table.

De conciliator does suppose tuh be neutral. But dem boys now hearing how de conciliator sehing how it deh pon de side of de private sector. Suh who sitting at de head of de table?

De guvament done pick sides. De workers deh pon one side and de guvament and de private sector deh pon de odder side.

One side gat more food and drinks dan de other side. Yuh nah gat tuh ask which is which.

If de guvament dem pon de odder side is like de workers getting double bank. Is two against one. De odds stacked against dem.

It reminds dem boys bout when a man and he girlfriend bin get married. De pastor tell de boy and de girl how from thenceforth dem gat tuh sit down together, side by side.

But as de years go by, de boy and de girl grow into man and woman and dem sitting opposite each odder. And is de pastor wah end up in de middle ah dem two.

Talk half and leff half.