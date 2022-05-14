Cummings Lodge businessman robbed by hoodie-wearing bandits

Kaieteur News – Police are planning to review CCTV footage as they investigate a crime in which two hoodie-wearing men and their accomplice were able to escape with the booty they stole from a 46-year-old businessman as he returned to his Fourth Street, Cummings Lodge home around 20:45hrs on Thursday.

The victim, Manohar Singh, had moments earlier driven home in his car after purchasing some items at a supermarket in his community. It was revealed that as he exited his vehicle to open his gate, a silver-coloured car (Premio) drove up beside him.

According to police, two men in hoodies – one red and one grey – exited and instructed Singh to go back into his car, to which he complied. The perpetrators reportedly searched the victim and took away two cell phones and some cash before ransacking his car and removing some more cash that was in the middle compartment. The booty included a total of $400,000 in cash and two Samsung Galaxy cell phones valued $120,000.

After robbing the businessman, the two perpetrators, along with the driver, made good their escape.

Police revealed that several persons have since been questioned and footage from CCTV cameras in the area will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.