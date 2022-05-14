Competitive day expected at GAPLF Masters/ Intermediate championships tomorrow

– Fitness Expresses on board

By Zaheer Mohamed

An aggressive day is expected as athletes will put their competitive strength to test in their quest for podium spots when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation stage its Masters/ Intermediate power lifting championships tomorrow, Sunday at St. Stanislaus College.

Athletes from Essequibo and Berbice will rub shoulders with their counterparts from Demerara as months of rigid training will boil down to a few hours of evaluation where competitors’ fitness, form endurance and mental toughness will play an important role in their performance.

The Berbicians have been producing some sterling performances over the years and a lot is expected of them once again, while the Essequibo athletes have shown a lot of promise and kept improving their game.

Among those expected to break records in the Masters category are Arnold Archer Master 4, 83 years old Richard Fredericks Master 3 , 67 years old Homwatti Hirawan M1, Ramesh Seeharran M1 93kg and Lalita Bridgemohan M1 72kg from Essequibo.

Fans can also look forward to see Winston Stoby, Nigel Phillips, Toni Ferreira, Marlon Wilson, Marley, Vyphius, Ashlie Abraham and Sarah Goptar.

Meanwhile, Fitness Expresses once again showed its unwavering support for powerlifting in Guyana. The fitness equipment and nutrition supplement giant have demonstrated a true commitment to the development of a healthy Guyana. Through the most invaluable contributions throughout the years Fitness Express proprietor Jamie McDonald has seen powerlifting through thick and thin times. He presented a cheque to the GAPLF yesterday.

The GAPLF would like to thank Fitness Express for its most generous contributions to the sport, the athletes and the development of new initiatives in development of sports in general. The GAPLF wishes the management and staff of Fitness Express great success in their business endeavors. The GAPLF also expressed gratitude to the management and staff of Banks DIH for their input as well as other sponsors.