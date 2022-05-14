Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM

B’ce crush E’bo by 9 Wkts, Dem beat Select XI by 89 runs

May 14, 2022 Sports

GCB’ Snr Women’s T20 Inter-County cricket

By Sean Devers at Albion

Player of the Match Berbice vs Essequibo – Dian Prahald receiving from Angela Hanif.

Demerara skipper Cherry Ann Fraser bats during her top score of 45 yesterday at Albion. (Sean Devers photo)

Shabeka Gajnabi goes after Analisa D’Aguiar as Berbice raced to 32-1 to win by 9 wickets. (Sean Devers photo)

On day drenched with sunshine at Albion, Demerara, led by 45 from skipper Cherry Ann Fraser and 4-7, including a hat-trick, from Latisha Jordon beat the Select XI by 89 runs, while Berbice spearheaded by good bowling from left-arm spinner Diana Prahlad hammered Essequibo by nine wickets on day one of the GCB’ Senior Women’s T20 Inter-County tournament at Albion yesterday.
In the first match, Fraser’s 45 lasted 40 balls and included six boundaries and got support from fellow West Indies batter Mandy Mangru (21) and Latoya Smith (20) and 35 extras led Demerara to 139-5.
National U-19 off-spinner Niveena Ramnauth took 2-24 from four overs for the Select XI who were bowled out for 50.
Off-spinner Jordon, who removed Renita Liverpool (3), Ramnauth (0) and Fanelia Narine (0) in consecutive deliveries, finished with 4-7, while Guyana left-arm spinner Kaysia Shultz took 3-11.

In the afternoon encounter, Essequibo elected to bat on a slow track which kept low and were dismantled for 30 with extras contributing 21 of those runs as Prahald, Plaffiana Millington and Ashmini Munisar took two wickets each.
After losing Shanetta Grimmond for two at 4-1 pre-tournament favourites Berbice galloped to 34 when Shabika Gajnabi pulled Kumari Persaud for four to finished the lop-sided contest and end unbeaten on 14. With her was Sherica Campelle on six.
The tournament continues today with another double header at Everest from 9:30 AM.

 

 

 

 

