2 injured in Land of Plenty Public Road accident

May 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division 2 are probing a serious accident that occurred on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast, which has left two men – 34 year-old Seenauth Mohamed and 18 year-old Suraj Mohamed – of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast hospitalised.
The accident, which occurred around 07:58hrs on Friday, involved motorcar PVV 2033, which was driven by 34-year-old Danesh Narine of Anna Regina New Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, and motorcycle CE 8907, ridden by 34-year-old Seenauth Mohamed, who had Suraj Mohamed, 18, as his pillion rider.
The car and motorcycle were both proceeding north along the western lane of the road, when, according to the driver of the motorcar, he turned right onto the eastern side of the road as the motorcyclist attempted to overtake his vehicle and collided with the right side rear of the vehicle.
The motorcyclist and pillion rider, who fell onto the roadway as a result of the collision, were picked up and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and admitted.
During the accident, which was captured on CCTV camera, the motorcyclist sustained lacerations to the head while the pillion rider sustained a fractured left foot.
The car and motorcycle were lodged to be examined by a licence and certifying officer.
The driver of the motorcar is in custody assisting with an investigation.
