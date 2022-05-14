Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2 injured in Land of Plenty Public Road accident

May 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division 2 are probing a serious accident that occurred on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast, which has left two men – 34 year-old Seenauth Mohamed and 18 year-old Suraj Mohamed – of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast hospitalised.

A screengrab from CCTV footage of the accident

The accident, which occurred around 07:58hrs on Friday, involved motorcar PVV 2033, which was driven by 34-year-old Danesh Narine of Anna Regina New Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, and motorcycle CE 8907, ridden by 34-year-old Seenauth Mohamed, who had Suraj Mohamed, 18, as his pillion rider.
The car and motorcycle were both proceeding north along the western lane of the road, when, according to the driver of the motorcar, he turned right onto the eastern side of the road as the motorcyclist attempted to overtake his vehicle and collided with the right side rear of the vehicle.
The motorcyclist and pillion rider, who fell onto the roadway as a result of the collision, were picked up and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and admitted.
During the accident, which was captured on CCTV camera, the motorcyclist sustained lacerations to the head while the pillion rider sustained a fractured left foot.
The car and motorcycle were lodged to be examined by a licence and certifying officer.
The driver of the motorcar is in custody assisting with an investigation.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

B’ce crush E’bo by 9 Wkts, Dem beat Select XI by 89 runs

B’ce crush E’bo by 9 Wkts, Dem beat Select XI by 89 runs

May 14, 2022

GCB’ Snr Women’s T20 Inter-County cricket By Sean Devers at Albion On day drenched with sunshine at Albion, Demerara, led by 45 from skipper Cherry Ann Fraser and 4-7, including a hat-trick, from...
Read More
GCOS Independence 5km race set for National Park tomorrow

GCOS Independence 5km race set for National Park...

May 14, 2022

Competitive day expected at GAPLF Masters/ Intermediate championships tomorrow

Competitive day expected at GAPLF Masters/...

May 14, 2022

NSC Three-Stage Cycle race pedals off today in Berbice

NSC Three-Stage Cycle race pedals off today in...

May 14, 2022

Dominoes action set for May 22 at Melanie

Dominoes action set for May 22 at Melanie

May 14, 2022

Amazon Kings excited for this year’s tournaments – Canada-based Guyanese Legay

Amazon Kings excited for this year’s...

May 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]