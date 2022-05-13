Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM

Police round up several bandits during Sophia sweep

May 13, 2022

Kaieteur News – Georgetown police on Tuesday nabbed several robbery suspects hiding out in D Field Sophia, during a surprise raid.
The ranks teamed up with their colleagues from the police force’s special branch to raid a house located at D Field.
During the raid that took place between 12:00 and 13:00hrs, the ranks found 20 cellular phones suspected to be stolen ones and found several known characters wanted for a series of armed robberies in the Georgetown and East Bank Demerara areas.

