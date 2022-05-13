Police round up several bandits during Sophia sweep

Kaieteur News – Georgetown police on Tuesday nabbed several robbery suspects hiding out in D Field Sophia, during a surprise raid.

The ranks teamed up with their colleagues from the police force’s special branch to raid a house located at D Field.

During the raid that took place between 12:00 and 13:00hrs, the ranks found 20 cellular phones suspected to be stolen ones and found several known characters wanted for a series of armed robberies in the Georgetown and East Bank Demerara areas.