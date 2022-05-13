Peacemaker killer remanded

Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM
May 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A Bartica miner, Kellon Crighton, accused of killing a peacemaker on Sunday last, was remanded to prison on Wednesday.
Crighton a 22-year-old resident of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region Seven made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Crystal Lambert.
He was charge for killing Alston Seon, 24, another miner of Pataro Road, Bartica. Crighton was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will make his next court appearance on June 9, 2022.
According to reports Seon was trying to make peace between Crighton and his friend before he was stabbed to death. Based on information received, Seon was hanging out with a friend at the corner of Third Avenue and Third Street, Bartica. They were reportedly drinking a few beers with a group of women when Crighton allegedly walked up to the friend and threatened to kill him but Seon had intervened. As a result, Crighton allegedly turned his attention to Seon and stabbed him to the chest with a knife. Seon later died while at the Bartica Hospital while receiving treatment.
May 13, 2022The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) was given a major boost ahead of their Second International engagement, the Pan American Championship, by Beharry Restaurant Holdings under the KFC...
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Those are not the words of Frederick Kissoon. They were said by Mr. Ralph Ramkarran on a panel discussion... more
Kaieteur News – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Corporation (GPHC) does not need to advocate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The right of women in the United States to have an abortion, which has existed for 49 years, has now... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]