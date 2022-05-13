Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM

Peacemaker killer remanded

May 13, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Bartica miner, Kellon Crighton, accused of killing a peacemaker on Sunday last, was remanded to prison on Wednesday.

Dead, Alston Seon

Remanded for the murder of a peacemaker, Kellon Crighton.

Crighton a 22-year-old resident of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region Seven made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Crystal Lambert.
He was charge for killing Alston Seon, 24, another miner of Pataro Road, Bartica. Crighton was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will make his next court appearance on June 9, 2022.
According to reports Seon was trying to make peace between Crighton and his friend before he was stabbed to death. Based on information received, Seon was hanging out with a friend at the corner of Third Avenue and Third Street, Bartica. They were reportedly drinking a few beers with a group of women when Crighton allegedly walked up to the friend and threatened to kill him but Seon had intervened. As a result, Crighton allegedly turned his attention to Seon and stabbed him to the chest with a knife. Seon later died while at the Bartica Hospital while receiving treatment.

 

 

 

