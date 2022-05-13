Paul Cheong re-elected as Chairman of PSC

Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM
May 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) held its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.
As is customary, the business section of the AGM saw the council electing the Executive Members of the Private Sector Commission who will serve for the period 2022-2023.
As such, the Commission announced the re-election of Mr. Paul Cheong as Chairman, Mr. Ryan Alexander as Vice Chairman, re-election of Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo as Honorary Secretary, and re-election of Mr. Komal Singh as Treasurer.
In a statement, the Private Sector Commission expressed gratitude to its members for their participation in the process and said it looks forward to their continued support in the execution of the Commission’s mandate.
“The PSC intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues which will promote socio-economic growth and development through the creation of strategic partnership with the Government and stakeholders,” the PSC said in a statement.
