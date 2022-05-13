Lennox & Jermaine Braithwaite and Jermaine Softley emerge winners

SIC/GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section Team Semi-PracticalPistol Competition

The combination of seasoned short and long-range marksman Lennox Braithwaite, his son Jamaine and Jermaine Softley were able to merge their shooting and team skills to perfect effect which propelled them to victory in the just-concluded Guyana National Rifle Association Smallbore Section Team Semi-Practical 9mm Pistol competition which was sponsored by Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. located at 246 Samaan Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown.

Apart from an exciting day of rapid and calculated shots at 10m, 12m, and 15m ranges, the activity which was held at the Tactical Services Unit Range, Eve Leary, also saw a close tussle from start to finish with just two points being the difference between winning and losing. It was also the biggest Smallbore Shoot as 11 teams contested.

The Braithwaite’s father and son combo along with Softley held their nerves to stave off the challenge of Robin Razack, Stefan John, and GuyanaNRA Smallbore Captain Gordon Richards who fell short by two points, 177 to the winning total of 179.

Each team was allotted 50 rounds while team members assisted in loading magazines as well as collecting the same when their partners were taking aim at the targets at the various ranges. Experienced shooters took aim at the longest range (15m) as teams sought to get their best shots on the home straight; the likes of Lennox Braithwaite, Gordon Richards, Satya Dayaram, and Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon.

The all-female combination of Persaud-McKinnon, Basmatee Mohabeer and Yonelle De Abreu did well to end in the fourth position.

Members of all four teams were presented with individual trophies, compliments of Secure Innovations and Concepts.

Smallbore Captain, Richards expressed gratitude to CEO of Secure Innovations and Concepts Harold Hopkinson for his continued investment in the development of the sport in Guyana.

“Mr. Hopkinson has continued to show real commitment to growing the sport by his continued investment and partnership with us without any hesitation. We are most appreciative of his continued support. I would also like to thank our members for coming out in their numbers to compete and for making the event an exciting and successful one.

We look forward to many more partnerships with Mr. Hopkinson and his company as we continue to grow this sport.”

Following are the full results of the competition (first to fourth), names listed in order of competing at the 10m, 12, and 15m ranges.

Team Members Points

Jermaine Softley, Jamaine Braithwaite, Lennox Braithwaite 179 points

Robin Razack, Stefan John, Gordon Richards 177 points

Dwain Vyfhuis, Terry Stuart, Satya Dayaram 172 points

Basmatee Mohabeer, Yonelle De Abreu, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon 169 points