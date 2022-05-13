Lawyer urges appeal court to abandon ruling of US. Judge who owns stock in Exxon

Kaieteur News – The lawyer for TIG Insurance Company, on Tuesday urged the judges at the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, to abandon the ruling of a federal district judge who presided over a case involving ExxonMobil Corporation – a company he owns stock in.

Exxon had submitted a motion in a Manhattan federal district court to lift a stay and confirm the arbitral award, against TIG Insurance Company. In return, the insurance company had filed a cross-motion to vacate the award.

Judge Edgardo Ramos was the judge who presided over the lawsuit between Exxon and TIG. The lawsuit was in relation to pollution and at the time of the litigation, Judge Ramos owned between $15,001 and $50,000 of Exxon’s stock.

According to the court document seen by this publication, Exxon’s motion had asked the court to confirm the award and to enter a final judgment that includes pre-judgment interest. The insurance company on the other hand, had moved to vacate the arbitral tribunal’s decision on the grounds that in defining a key term in the underlying insurance agreement, the arbitral tribunal stated that its analysis was “guided by applying common speech and the reasonable expectation and purpose of the ordinary businessman to determine the intent of the parties,” an interpretive method long-used by New York courts in interpreting insurance agreements.

TIG had also claimed that the interpretive principle is based on contra proferentem and is therefore contrary to the dictates in parties’ contract that the policy be construed in an “evenhanded” manner.

However, Judge Ramos in his ruling has listed several findings and stated that based on his reasons Exxon’s motion was granted and TIG’s was denied. Ramos had ruled that TIG should pay Exxon $25 million and $8 million of interest to the judgment. Judge Ramos later came under the spotlight after an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, revealed that he was one of several judges who presided over matters that involve companies they had financial interest in.

According to report, a federal court official had come to Judge Ramos defence by arguing that he was unaware of the legal infraction he committed taking the case, as his ‘recusal list’ included only the parent company Exxon, and not the unit – therefore was overlooked by court conflict-screening software, which worked only through exact matches.

As a result of the revelation, the case was reassigned to district Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, on August 17, 2021. The insurance company had filed for a motion to vacate Judge Ramos order. The matter that the insurance company had brought before the district court was for an “indicative ruling.” However that judge ruled that based on her assessment she would have come to the same ruling Judge Ramos did and denied the motion to vacate.

However, the matter was appealed at the US Second Circuit. On Tuesday the lawyer for the insurance company urged the Second Circuit to back its appeal of the multi-million arbitration award for a coverage dispute against Exxon.

TIG lawyer argued that the decision that was handed down by the lower court was wrong on the merits and most importantly the judge was also clouded by his ownership of stock in Exxon.

On that day, the judges at the Second Circuit heard oral arguments in $33 million case pitting Exxon against TIG Insurance. “What happened here from the perspective of the general public and their confidence in the judiciary…Judge Ramos ruled for ExxonMobil when he had a direct financial interest in the company. While his ruling was un-appeal the Wall Street Journal launched an investigation into federal judicial conflict,” attorney-at-law Daniel Sullivan, of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, told the court in his opening oral argument.

Inter alia, Sullivan shared that notwithstanding the fact that Judge Ramos presided over a matter which involved a company he owned stock in – they were also denied the motion to vacate the decision and be given the opportunity to have a de novo review. A de novo review occurs when a court decides an issue without deference to a previous court’s decision. Trial de novo occurs when a court decides all issues in a case, as if the case was being heard for the first time.

As such, the lawyer further pled his case for the Second Circuit judges to abandon the federal district court’s ruling in the matter, especially citing the risk of injustice.

On the other hand, attorney-at-law, D. Brown, for Exxon, in his opening arguments stated that Exxon is cognizant of the appearance of partiality created by the fact that Judge Ramos owned stock at the time he ruled in their favor.

He said, “Even though he [Judge Ramos] didn’t know it. We recognise and have concern that the Wall Street Journal publicity have increased the risk that people in the public who questioned his partiality and therefore they will be some undermining of public confidence in the judiciary.”

The lawyer further noted that the Wall Street publicity is very extraordinary and pointed out that it also listed names of judges all the way to the chief Justice of the Supreme Court. After acknowledging the investigation has shined a light on Judge Ramos he stated that one way it can be avoided in the future and to restore public trust in the judiciary is with the recently passed bill, which mandates that judges do financial disclosures.

On April 27, 2022, congress passed a bill toughening financial disclosure requirements for judges. The bill requires members of the judiciary to create a searchable database for the public to view judges’ financial disclosures online.

The Courthouse Ethics Transparency Act, which passed the House of Representatives, with bipartisan support, would make Article III judges abide by the same financial disclosure rules as other branches of the federal government.