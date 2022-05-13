Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM

GBI aligns Stag Beer with EDFA League

May 13, 2022 Sports

The East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) has launched their Senior Men’s Football League in a momentous way yesterday as they prepare for the battles which kick off on May 15 at the Golden Grove Ground.

The EDFA Senior Men’s League launch party from left to right- EDFA Committee Member Dellon Adams, GBI Mark DaSilva, EDFA General Secretary Gidel Austin, GFF Technical Development Officer Lyndon France, and EDFA 2nd Vice-President Gillian Frank.

Guyana Beverages Inc., has once again grasped the opportunity to support the Football fraternity with the branding of the event under their Stag Beer label.
The simple ceremony was done at the company’s Head Office, Guyana Breweries Inc., located at Beterverwagting and included several representative of the competing teams, as well executives of the EDFA.
The teams’ representatives were presented with balls, and training vests compliments of the Guyana Football Federation.
At 16:00hrs, Melanie will oppose Mahaica Determinators while Dynamic FC and Haslington FC will match skills at 18:00hrs. Prior to the matches, a march past will be conducted featuring all the participants.
The other participants are Airy Hall Stars FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, Victoria Kings FC, Victoria Scorpions FC, Buxton Stars FC, and Buxton United.

 

BRH supports Guyanese team ahead of 2022 IMMAF Pan Am Championships

BRH supports Guyanese team ahead of 2022 IMMAF Pan Am Championships

May 13, 2022

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) was given a major boost ahead of their Second International engagement, the Pan American Championship, by Beharry Restaurant Holdings under the KFC...
May 13, 2022

ESCL's semi-finals set for Sunday

May 13, 2022

ESCL’s semi-finals set for Sunday

May 13, 2022

Biggest challenge is not getting back to old habits

May 13, 2022

Biggest challenge is not getting back to old...

May 13, 2022

BCB to assist 90 clubs with cricket balls under Shimron, Nirvani Hetmyer Trust Fund

May 13, 2022

BCB to assist 90 clubs with cricket balls under...

May 13, 2022

Lennox & Jermaine Braithwaite and Jermaine Softley emerge winners

May 13, 2022

Lennox & Jermaine Braithwaite and Jermaine...

May 13, 2022

