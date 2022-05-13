GBI aligns Stag Beer with EDFA League

Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM
May 13, 2022 Sports
The East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) has launched their Senior Men’s Football League in a momentous way yesterday as they prepare for the battles which kick off on May 15 at the Golden Grove Ground.
Guyana Beverages Inc., has once again grasped the opportunity to support the Football fraternity with the branding of the event under their Stag Beer label.
The simple ceremony was done at the company’s Head Office, Guyana Breweries Inc., located at Beterverwagting and included several representative of the competing teams, as well executives of the EDFA.
The teams’ representatives were presented with balls, and training vests compliments of the Guyana Football Federation.
At 16:00hrs, Melanie will oppose Mahaica Determinators while Dynamic FC and Haslington FC will match skills at 18:00hrs. Prior to the matches, a march past will be conducted featuring all the participants.
The other participants are Airy Hall Stars FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, Victoria Kings FC, Victoria Scorpions FC, Buxton Stars FC, and Buxton United.
