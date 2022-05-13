Freedom to talk to who yuh want

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Ah only talking tuh who ah want talk to. Everybody gat access to me but some people gat more access dan others because is me who gat a right to decide who ah talk to and who ah don’t talk tuh. Dat right is call me freedom tuh decide.

Freedom tuh talk tuh who yuh want talk tuh is freedom also nat tuh talk tuh who yuh nah want talk tuh. It does cut both ways.

It mek dem boys remember North Korea. Dem leaders does seh how dem does guarantee citizens freedom of speech. But dem cannot guarantee dem personal safety after dem done talk. Yuh free to talk but yuh nah free after yuh done talk.

One time a North Korean tell wan American how de F in North Korea stands fuh freedom.

De American de look puzzled and tell de North Korean dat dem nah gat no F in North Korea.

“Exactly!” de North Korean reply.

Lang ago, dem Russians and Americans use to quarrel as to which country gat de greater press freedom. One time wan American and Russian bin arguing bout dis.

De American seh, “I can walk right up to de White House and shout ‘Down with Ronald Regan – de American President – and nothing bad will happen to me.”

De Russian reply, “Guess what? I can walk in front of Kremlin and shout ‘Down with Ronald Reagan’ and nothing will happen to me either.”

De press in Guyana worry dat some guvament officials prefer soft landing when dem talking to de media. Suh dem does pick and choose who dem talking to. Odder people wah want tuh talk tuh dem nah getting de opportunity. And suh a big row bruk out dat de guvament gat favorites like yuh know who.

Talk half. Leff half.