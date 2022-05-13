Farmer killed in three-vehicle smash-up

– two others injured, hospitalised

Kaieteur News – A three-vehicle crash on the Bushy Park, Mahaicony Public Road, East Coast Demerara on Thursday has resulted in the death of a 26-year-old farmer and welder of Quakers Hall, Mahaicony while two others are hospitalised in an unconscious state.

The dead man has been identified as Nareshwar Arjune called ‘Ryan’. Investigations revealed that the accident occurred at 07:40 hrs and involved motor vehicle PCC 5219, driven by Arjune but owned by his father Seepersaud Arjune, motorcar HD 2859, driven by 26-year-old Kevin Bagot and a motorvan PJJ 8723, driven by 19-year-old Jhatan Sukhlal.

Police said Arjune was proceeding east along the Bushy Park Public Road with Sukhlal’s van heading in the same direction when Sukhlall collided with the rear end of Arjune’s vehicle. As a result of the hit, Arjune lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the path of Bagot’s vehicle which was proceeding west on the southern drive lane.

Following the collision, Arjune along with Bagot and his reputed wife, who was in the front passenger’s seat of their vehicle suffered injuries. They were all rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where Arjune was pronounced dead on arrival while Bagot and the female were admitted in an unconscious state.

Sukhlal was subsequently given a breathalyzer test which read zero and he was taken into custody. Meanwhile, the father of Arjune, 58-year-old Seepersaud Arjune told Kaieteur News that his son left home at approximately 07:30 hrs to make a pick-up a few villages away. He added that they got a call around 08:30 hrs from someone who recognised the car his son was driving, informing them that he was involved in an accident. By the time they arrived at the scene his body was already whisked away to the hospital. There they learnt that he had died.

The father of the man explained that what has taken place is a great loss to him and the rest of the family. He mentioned that his son assisted him a lot in the farming activities and was also the one who did all of his welding work. The body of Arjune is presently at the mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.