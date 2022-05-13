Faking at many layers locally

Kaieteur News – It is a strange one, this news of a taxi driver allegedly faking his own abduction. The substance is that he got himself in some hot water, so he felt it necessary to run and hide, and make it appear as though he was kidnapped. It was to save his skin by disappearing from people pressing him for the goods that he was not able to deliver. Since he did not have it, he did what he believed to be the next best thing: he allegedly faked his own disappearance.

If this incident was limited to that of an erring taxi driver alone then there would not be much concern over the deep hole he dug for himself. He dug it himself, so he must find a way to extract himself out of it. But what this regular citizen supposedly did is what is now custom and practice at many levels in this society, and by many people in ways better than him. They are the leaders of Guyana, who do consistently better imitations of him in almost every aspect of their duties.

Leaders in today’s PPP/C Government, most of them, especially the bigger and bolder ones, have practiced one fakery after another on the peoples of this country. Our leaders have come forward willingly and accepted even more enthusiastically the numerous responsibilities place in their hands, and when they fail to live up to their part of the bargain, they do exactly what the taxi driver is claimed to have done. They try to fake their way out of the spaces in which they find themselves cornered. In fact, because PPP/C Government leaders have been the best practitioners of local faking, it is more accurate to assert that they don’t imitate the taxi driver in the hot seat, but that they have set the example for him. We at this paper will now furnish a small snapshot of the handiworks of present-day Government of Guyana leaders, which confirm how they have tricked citizens, and have then tried without interruption to fake their way out of trouble.

PPP/C Government leaders were given the responsibility to manage our oil wealth faithfully and to the best of their abilities. They have failed to do their part, since they have found it more individually prospering to prioritise the interests of the rapacious oil companies operating here. In doing so, they have tied themselves into knots which they can’t untie, so they do the next best thing, which is to lie. Just like it is alleged that the taxi driver did. PPP/C Government leaders make up one story after another, about confidentiality, about contract sanctity, about transparency, about accountability, about accessibility, and about working to relieve the poverty of the Guyanese masses, (among numerous other things) to dodge those pressing for the real facts, truthful answers only, and the whole story.

Look at them and listen to them, and they are that taxi driver, but in suits, with big microphones before them, and bigger titles to their names. PPP/C Government leaders have become the local masters of faking. They are conspicuous by their fear of sharp, probing scrutiny of their actions, so they do these disappearing acts. Because they love lies and darkness, they run away from light. Ask about oil, and elected leaders can’t face the nation, so they rush over to what the Guyana Press Association called people who are incompetent, most lacking judgment, and still others who help them cover their dirty tracks. Part of the Government’s leadership trickery and fakery is this preference to present the most important business of Guyana’s oil bonanza, through those who don’t even understand or speak the English Language properly.

This faking has been extended by PPP/C Government leaders in such diverse areas as sugar, gold, and timber, through dodges and disappearing acts. Given that infrastructure involves billions, hiding and faking are now the norm, since so much money makes lying and faking the standard. A taxi driver’s faking may be viewed as the desperate ploy of a man who dabbled with making quick money. The fakeries of Government leaders, on the other hand, are of men and women who have made faking into a national industry.