ESCL’s semi-finals set for Sunday

The 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition reaches its semi-final stage which is slated for Sunday at Affiance Number 1 ground, Essequibo Coast Region Two, Supenaam-Pomeroon.

Ravens Sports Club will tackle Sunrisers Masters, while Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) and Queenstown Tigers will do battle.

In the final preliminary round last Sunday at Hibernia venue, CCC beat Hibernia by nine wickets while Queenstown Tigers got the better of Devonshire Castle Sports Club by two wickets.

Hibernia only managed an inadequate 183 all out off 17.1 overs, while CCC responded emphatically with 186-1 in the 15th over. Seasoned batsman Patrick Rooplall led the way with a belligerent, unbeaten 62, while Prashad Mahadeo supported with 58 for the victorious combination.

In Hibernia’s innings, Ramjohn Mohammed scored 71 and 45 from Karran Ramlall as Yaseer Mohammed bagged 4-31 from his maximum four overs and Ekie Baksh assisted with 2-34 off four overs as well.

Devonshire Castle reached a competitive 213 all out off 19 overs but Queenstown Tigers roared to 215-8 in the penultimate over. Motielall Deepnarine top-scored for the Tigers with 45. When Devonshire Castle batted, Vishan Lall made 93.

Meanwhile, according to Chairman of the League Wakeel Layne, the final is set for May 22 at the aforementioned facility. The winning side will pocket $100,000 while there are other prizes up for grabs.