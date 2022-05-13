Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM

Digicel Guyana donates $500,000 to storm-affected Bath Settlement residents

May 13, 2022

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana on Thursday handed over a cheque for $500,000 to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to support their efforts in assisting residents of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice who were affected in the recent freak storm.

Simone Pierre, Chief Commercial Officer for Digicel Guyana hands over the cheque to a representative of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC)

A number of families were displaced due to heavy rain and winds that caused severe damage to their homes and livestock.
Digicel is committed to collaborating with the Government of Guyana on national and regional emergencies, and applauds the CDC’s relief efforts management. We are confident that our donation will be put to good use in meeting some of the immediate needs of the residents of Bath Settlement. At the handing over Simone Pierre, Chief Commercial Officer said, “Digicel is pleased to be a part of this joint effort with the CDC in assisting residents in the impacted area.”
She added, “We are committed to continue supporting the Government of Guyana in the areas of risk management and preparedness.”

Digicel Guyana is part of the Digicel Group which is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

 

