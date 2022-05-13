Latest update May 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

BRH supports Guyanese team ahead of 2022 IMMAF Pan Am Championships

May 13, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) was given a major boost ahead of their Second International engagement, the Pan American Championship, by Beharry Restaurant Holdings under the KFC Brand.

Marketing Manager of BRH Pamela Manasseh (left) handing over the cheque to GMMAF Vice-President Sherwin Sandy in the presence of Charles Greaves.

A cheque for the sum of $2,000,000 was handed over to the Federation to assist the possible six-member team to Monterrey, Mexico from the event which unfolds from June 22nd – 24th.
Making brief remarks at the ceremony which took place at KFC’s Vlissengen Branch were Marketing Manager of BRH, Pamela Manasseh, GMMAF President Gavin Singh, Sherwin Sandy – Vice-President of the GMMAF and Dr. Sawan Jagnarain – Executive Member of the GMMAF.
Manasseh, who handed over the cheque, stated the company’s willingness of supporting sport, educational platforms, and programmes through history and added that the establishment is once again happy to continue their partnership with Federation.
Meanwhile, Singh said, “In January 2022 Beharry Restaurant Holdings under the KFC franchise, not only provided sponsorship for our national team to attend our first World Championship in Abu Dhabi but they also pledged to aid in future competitions and working together with GMMAF for development of Mixed Martial Arts in Guyana.
Today, Beharry Restaurant Holdings honour their commitment in supporting the National team to attend the first International Mixed Martial Arts Pan America Championships to be held from June 22-24 in Monterrey, Mexico. I wish to thank your Board of Directors, General Manager Maria Yellery-Hoosein, and Marketing Manager Pamela Manasseh for their efforts invested in making this possible.”
The athletes being targeted for the tournament hail from the Guyana Police Force, Phoenix Jujitsu and 3-Ryu Karate Club. According to Singh, the final roster will be announced shortly.
Guyana made their international debut at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Amateur World Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates in January 2022. The two-member team that competed were Ijaz Cave and Carlos D’Anjou who both suffered losses in their first fight.

 

