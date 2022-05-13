Biker dies after hitting down teen on Mandela Avenue

Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM
May 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night hours after hitting down a 13-year-old boy along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens.
The deceased has been identified as Thakur Rajnarine of Lot 76 Sheriff Street, Georgetown. According to police the accident took place around 16:30hrs. Traffic investigators learnt that Rajnarine was riding south along the Mandela Avenue while the boy was attempting to cross the road at the same time.
As a result, his bike collided with the teen and both of them fell onto the roadway. They both had to be picked up by other motorists passing by and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Doctors treated the teen for pain about his body and sent him away, while the biker was admitted for injuries and abrasions to his body. While receiving treatment at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, Rajnarine passed away around 22:10hrs.
