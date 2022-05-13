BCB to assist 90 clubs with cricket balls under Shimron, Nirvani Hetmyer Trust Fund

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) this weekend would start the distribution of one million dollars worth of cricket balls to ninety clubs across the county as the pro-active cricket board continues to assist Berbice clubs to fulfill their mandate.

The balls would form part of the 2022 edition of the BCB/Shimron and Nirvani Hetmyer Cricket Trust Fund. The West Indies middle order batsman and his wife has been sponsoring the trust fund since 2021 and has indicated that they would continue to do so, as long as the current President Hilbert Foster remains in office.

Foster stated that Mrs. Hetmyer contacted him two weeks ago to inform him that the couple was interested in not only renewing their support but to increase the funds from $1m to $1.5m. Last year, the couple had assisted the board to donate seven hundred thousand dollars worth of balls across the county, while two hundred thousand dollars was used for educational grants to students living in the New Amsterdam/ Canje area. The remaining funds were used for MVP programmes and coaching.

Under this year edition, one million dollars would be used for the distribution of red cricket balls while two hundred thousand dollars would be given out as educational grants. Foster explained three hundred thousand dollars would be used for the hosting of a one day grass root tournament and a three team female tournament involving West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje and Rose Hall Town Metro. The grass root tournament would be played in Canje and would involve four teams including Young Warriors and Rose Hall Canje. The BCB President also disclosed that under the educational grants, a female national player would receive a grant of one hundred thousand dollars to assist her to successfully complete her studies at the Guyana School of Agriculture.

Foster, hailed the assistance of the couple who have been very supportive of his presidency and noted that it was refreshing that current players are assisting in the development of Berbice Cricket. The distribution of the balls would start on Sunday in the Upper Corentyne area where thirty clubs would receive a box of balls each. The next area would be the West Berbice sub-association where fourteen clubs are expected to benefit.

The BCB since 2018 has assisted clubs with cricket balls and late last year donated one million dollars worth of white balls to the eleven first division teams and the Berbice River area under its Patron’s Fund. Clubs and sub-associations in the county have also benefited from donation of gears, scorebooks, stumps, catching cribs, grass cutters, water pitchers, rain coats, uniforms, educational materials, pitch covers, trophies, medals, bicycles among others from the BCB since 2018.