Bandits storm gas station

Latest update May 13th, 2022 12:49 AM
May 13, 2022 News
– rob pump attendants, minibus passengers
Kaieteur News – Three masked men armed with handguns and a knife on Wednesday stormed into a privately-owned Guyoil Gas Station located at Track ‘E’ Good Hope, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and robbed two of its pump attendants and some passengers in a route 50 minibus that was being refueled at the time.
The bandits, according to police stormed into the gas station owned by Rovin Ramsaroop around 17:30hrs. Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery. Investigators have learnt that one of the pump attendants was fueling up the bus when the three masked men attacked. They held up the pump attendants at gunpoint and stole a total of $240,000 from them before entering the minibus and robbing its driver and passengers. From the bus driver, they stole US$400 and GYD$18,000 in cash along with two Samsung S9 cell phones valued at $300,000 and his bus key. They also robbed a pensioner, a passenger of the bus, of his wallet containing important documents and $100,000 in cash. His $100,000 cellular phone was taken away too.
Two more passengers, a 44-year-old security guard and a shopkeeper also had their belongings forcefully taken away from them. They stole the security guard’s Samsung Galaxy A11 cell phone worth $45,000 and $10,000 cash while the shopkeeper lost a key. After carrying out the robbery the bandits ran away.
May 13, 2022The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) was given a major boost ahead of their Second International engagement, the Pan American Championship, by Beharry Restaurant Holdings under the KFC...
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Those are not the words of Frederick Kissoon. They were said by Mr. Ralph Ramkarran on a panel discussion... more
Kaieteur News – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Corporation (GPHC) does not need to advocate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The right of women in the United States to have an abortion, which has existed for 49 years, has now... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]