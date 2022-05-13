Bandits storm gas station

– rob pump attendants, minibus passengers

Kaieteur News – Three masked men armed with handguns and a knife on Wednesday stormed into a privately-owned Guyoil Gas Station located at Track ‘E’ Good Hope, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and robbed two of its pump attendants and some passengers in a route 50 minibus that was being refueled at the time.

The bandits, according to police stormed into the gas station owned by Rovin Ramsaroop around 17:30hrs. Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery. Investigators have learnt that one of the pump attendants was fueling up the bus when the three masked men attacked. They held up the pump attendants at gunpoint and stole a total of $240,000 from them before entering the minibus and robbing its driver and passengers. From the bus driver, they stole US$400 and GYD$18,000 in cash along with two Samsung S9 cell phones valued at $300,000 and his bus key. They also robbed a pensioner, a passenger of the bus, of his wallet containing important documents and $100,000 in cash. His $100,000 cellular phone was taken away too.

Two more passengers, a 44-year-old security guard and a shopkeeper also had their belongings forcefully taken away from them. They stole the security guard’s Samsung Galaxy A11 cell phone worth $45,000 and $10,000 cash while the shopkeeper lost a key. After carrying out the robbery the bandits ran away.