Woman found guilty of attempting to extort $10M with rape allegation, charged for escaping from police

Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Princess Williams, who was found guilty of attempting to extort $10M from her ex-boyfriend by claiming that she would make a police report saying that he attempted to rape her was on Wednesday charged for attempting to escape from police custody.

Williams of 3127 Block Three, Providence, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for attempting to escape from lawful custody. She denied the charge which stated that on May 7, 2022, while in police custody, she attempted to escape.

The court heard that Williams was a prisoner at the East La Penitence Police Station, when she complained of feeling unwell. As such, she was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek medical attention.

It was stated that after being looked after, Williams asked to use the washroom, and while doing same, she escaped from the washroom. An alarm was raised and she was later found at Thomas and Lamaha Streets, with a cloth wrapped around her hands hiding the handcuff.

In her address to the court, Williams claimed that she had marks of violence about her body. She stated that while she was back at the station, she was chased along the hallway where she ran towards a step and the officer hit her. However, an officer at the court said she checked and no marks of violence were seen on Williams.

Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to June 1, 2022.

On May 6, 2022, Williams was found guilty of attempting to extort money from her ex-boyfriend. Extortion is the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats. The teen was found guilty by Magistrate Rhondell Weever in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. On June 6, 2022, Williams is expected to be sentenced. A probation report is currently being prepared in her favour.

On February 12, 2021, Williams of 3127 Block Three, Providence, East Bank Demerara, made her first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

On that hearing, the young woman had pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that between January 4, and January 7, 2021, at Georgetown, with intent to extort from Kenrick Thomas $10M, she threatened to accuse him of attempting to rape her.

The matter was adjourned for sentencing and Williams was remanded to prison. However, when she made her second court appearance, Williams obtained legal representation and she requested to change her plea, this then led to the matter going to trial.

The matter was tried before Magistrate Weever, who recently ruled that the court is satisfied with the evidence that was put before the court and as such, she found Williams guilty of the extortion charge. According to the facts of the charge, Williams and Thomas shared a four-month relationship.

On January 4, 2021, Thomas invited Williams to his home. While at Thomas’ home, he asked Williams to engage in sexual intercourse and she consented. Afterwards, an argument ensued, and the relationship ended. The court heard that Williams later contacted Thomas and sent him a voice note in which she claimed that he tried to rape her and if he didn’t pay her the sum of $10M, she would report the matter to the police. Thomas reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. Williams was later arrested and charged with extortion.