State-run Oil Company will not prevent oil curse

– consider Venezuela PDVSA’s from grace as a warning – Latin American Analyst

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – As the government contemplates the pros and cons of setting up National Oil Company (NOC) managed by a strategic partner, some industry analysts believe the country should quit while it is ahead on this route.

Mariana Zepeda, Latin American Analyst at strategic market intelligence firm FrontierView, is one who holds this view. In her recent contributions to the Energy Advisor (an online platform featuring analysis from industry leaders), she warned that a State-run oil company could expose Guyana to the risks of corruption while adding that it does not necessarily prevent the dreaded oil curse. The oil curse, for those who are not familiar with the term, describes the political and economic dysfunction that occurs when leaders fail to properly manage and invest oil revenues.

In explaining her perspective on the matter, the analyst recalled that American multinational, ExxonMobil through its subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) had struck black gold in 2015 after a series of attempts.

She recalled too that the government subsequently signed a Product Sharing Agreement (PSA) that is in favour of Exxon and its partners Hess Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group).

To strengthen its position vis-à-vis the current players, the analyst agreed that the government will need to diversify its management of the industry. The analyst warned at this point that the consideration of “working with a strategic partner”, as recommended by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, “could expand the country’s stake in its burgeoning oil sector. She said this can only occur if the partnership helps Guyana develop the technical resources and know-how to forge a self-reliant oil company. But even if it does achieve this objective, Zepeda said, “A state-run company will not necessarily prevent the oil curse.”

The analyst argued that Guyana would be wise to consider the fall from grace of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A which is otherwise known as PDVSA, the state-run oil company of Venezuela. To date, it is believed to be the most corrupt energy company in the world. Given the country’s lack of key mechanisms to manage its oil resources properly, the analyst alluded that Guyana would be biting off more than it could chew with the establishment of a NOC. Zepeda said, “Guyana’s oil resources are vast—the country could have the highest oil production per capita in the world by 2025. But almost three years after the discovery, the government’s ability to leverage potential oil wealth into stronger development outcomes remains shaky, particularly since Guyana lacks a concrete plan for managing its oil wealth.”

The analyst concluded that proposals to invest oil windfalls in social services or trade infrastructure will require fiscal discipline, and therefore good governance is a crucial priority.

PDVSA’s DISTURBING PAST

In 1976, amid the oil boom, former President Carlos Andres Perez had nationalized the oil industry, creating state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) to oversee all exploring, producing, refining, and exporting of oil. Perez allowed PDVSA to partner with foreign oil companies as long as it held 60 percent equity in joint ventures and, critically, structured the company to run as a business with minimal government regulation.

As global oil prices plummeted in the 1980s, Venezuela’s economy contracted and inflation soared; at the same time, it accrued massive foreign debt by purchasing foreign refineries, such as Citgo in the United States. In 1989, Perez—reelected months earlier—launched a fiscal austerity package as part of a financial bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The measures provoked deadly riots.

In 1992, Hugo Chavez, a military officer, launched a failed coup and rose to national fame.

Chavez was subsequently elected president in 1998 and pledged to use Venezuela’s vast oil wealth to reduce poverty and inequality. While his costly “Bolivarian missions” expanded social services and cut poverty by 20 percent, he also took several steps that precipitated a long and steady decline in the country’s oil production, which peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His decision to fire thousands of experienced PDVSA workers who had taken part in an industry strike in 2002–2003 gutted the company of important technical expertise. Beginning in 2005, Chavez provided subsidized oil to several countries in the region, including Cuba, through an alliance known as Petrocaribe. Over the course of Chavez’s presidency, which lasted until 2013, strategic petroleum reserves dwindled and government debt more than doubled.

This state of affairs was no different when Nicolás Maduro took over as he established a dictatorship years after Chavez’s death. During his reign, PDVSA became known as the most notoriously corrupt national oil company in the world.

Just last year, a dual U.S.-Venezuelan citizen and former official at Citgo Petroleum Corporation, a Houston-based subsidiary of PDVSA, pleaded guilty in connection with his role in laundering millions of dollars in bribes and corruptly providing business advantages to multiple individuals who obtained contracts with Citgo and PDVSA. Many other similar and more damning cases have been documented over the years. (https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-venezuelan-official-pleads-guilty-connection-international-bribery-and-money)

The rise and fall of the petro-state has fueled a devastating humanitarian crisis, with severe shortages of basic goods such as food, drinking water, gasoline, and medical supplies. According to a September 2021 survey, 77 percent of Venezuela’s 28 million residents live in extreme poverty, the highest rate in Latin America. Since 2014, nearly six million Venezuelans have fled to neighbouring countries such as Guyana and beyond, some of which have granted them temporary residency.