Several Canada-based Guyanese captains confident of lifting Dassie softball trophy

Several Canada-based Guyanese captains have expressed confidence of lifting the 2022 Dassie and Friend Promotion one-day knockout 10-overs round-arm softball cricket competition trophy.

The action is slated for Saturday, May 21st at Keele Top, North York, Toronto where ten teams are set to vie for the trophy and Cds $2,500.

Anil Ablacksingh of Young Warriors stated that his boys are ready to rumble and at the same time want to dominate proceedings.

Devo Ramsawak and Romel Harripersaud of Pegasus and Phoenix respectively have also been buoyant to participate and relying heavily on their players in every department to make an impact, while Rafel Boodhu, who is leading Vikings X1, is anxious to cart of the top prizes.

“We just going there and play competitive cricket; I think we have a good team to come out on top,” Ablacksingh mentioned.

Quizzed on the team’s composition, Ablacksingh responded: “I think the side is well-balanced and just about positive cricket. We are practicing hard and I am confident of doing well at the tournament,” Ablacksingh related.

Ramsawack indicated that every player is very much optimistic of winning the day’s event and he is anticipating quality cricket from his troop.

“We have to play our best brand of cricket; competition will be stiff as I saw in previous tournaments, but Pegasus have a team that is committed to play good and impressive cricket,” Ramsawack asserted.

Like Ablcaksingh and Ramsawak, Romel Harripersaud is predicting competitive cricket when he leads his team Pheonix at the softball extravaganza.

“It should be competitive because lots of top softball players will be out there representing different teams and want to be on the winning side; but we have got a talented side and our confidence is high which is think is very important,” Harripersaud declared.

He further stated that he has some round-arm specialist players at his disposal and that has inevitably boosted their confidence enormously. He commented that he can bank on their experience as well to come to the fore at the one-day showpiece.

Boodhu believes Vikings X1 would be the champion team at the completion of the day’s activity. “Definitely we [are] confident of beating any team out there; we just have to play hard cricket; I know defending champions Assassins and Brampton Gladiators will come to dominate things but we are equipped for any challenge,” Boodhu disclosed.

Meanwhile, organizer of the tournament Damodar Daesrath informed that everything is in place for the event. The tournament will be played in memory of Johnny Bujan for the second year in succession. Bujan was a Canada cricket manager on multiple occasions while he was a co-owner of reputable Brampton Masters hard-ball club. Daesrath, who skippered Guyana at the first-class level, revealed his gratitude too to the two main sponsors and they are: ALARM TECHZ and KP Employment Solutions Inc. Notably, the first ball bowls off at 09:30hrs.