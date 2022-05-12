Several bills on agenda of 47th sitting of National Assembly

Kaieteur News – The Mental Health Bill is among several pieces of legislation that will be read for the second time when Parliament resumes sitting on May 17.

According to an order paper released by the Parliament, the Nurses and Midwives Bill 2022 and the Radiation Safety and Security Bill 2022, the Juvenile Justice (Amendment) Bill, The Evidence (Amendment) Bill of 2022 and the Condominium Bill and the Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Narcotics and psychotropic Substance Bill and the Hire Purchase Bill will all be read for a second time.

During the last sitting, the bills were read for the first by the respective subject ministers. In a brief of what the mental health legislation means for Guyana, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony had told the Assembly that once the bill becomes law, “it will provide mental health care and treatment for persons with mental illness, and protect, promote and fulfill the human rights of those persons during the delivery of mental health care”.

The new law, according to Minister Anthony will also make way for the establishment of a Mental Health Board. He said the law will also repeal the mental hospital ordinance and replace it with the board, which will be responsible for advising and assisting the Minister in the areas of mental health and promoting best practices when it comes to mental health care.

Additionally, the board will “receive and investigate complaints on any matter connected with mental health care and treatment (and) undergo a periodic review at least once every six months of all persons receiving mental health care in a mental health facility”.

The other bill presented by Minister Anthony was the Radiation Safety and Security Bill 2022, which will provide for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of ionising radiation, protect persons and the environment against the harmful effects of radioactive waste, and the establishment of the Radiation Safety and Security Board.

Dr. Anthony also presented the Nurses and Midwives Bill 2022, which he described as a bill to make provisions for the registration and regulation of nurses, midwives, nursing assistants, and specialist nurses. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, presented the Evidence (Amendment) Bill of 2022, which seeks to amend the Evidence Act, Chap. 5:03, by inserting a new section, 63A into the principal Act.

The amendments will now allow for a confession made by an accused in any proceedings to be used as evidence by the person’s co-accused – provided it is relevant to the matter at hand and has not been excluded by the court.