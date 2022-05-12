Magnum Independence Cup… Defending champs focused on the prize

– Support continues to pour in

Troy Lambert, head-coach of defending champion Bent Street, affirmed that his charges are solely focused on defeating arch-rival Sparta Boss in their titanic semi-final clash in the Magnum Independence Cup on Saturday at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.

This was disclosed in an official correspondence from the tournament coordinators. According to Lambert, “Most obviously we are here to win, we are not participating to play, we are here not to play for second or third, we came to win and try to be consistent throughout the event. We will try to score as much as possible and defend well and get to the finale. We are focused on winning the tournament.”

Lambert revealed that the two time winners are always happy to battle their fierce rival, adding, “We are never scared of them, there is never a time that when we play them that we are worried. It’s actually a job to us and it brings out the best in us. It’s a very serious rivalry, it’s a rivalry that we are always prepared for and the fans love and want to see. We are coming to play our game and get the win.”

He further said, “It’s like we are playing the final, given the quality of the teams, and the way the teams play. It’s the two most successful teams in this format. It’s often in the draw we meet in the finale, and it’s always a very competitive matchup. Now everyone is coming to see us battle in the semi-final like a finale.”

The resulting winner of the clash will face-off with the victor of the other semi-final matchup between Gold is Money, and Back Circle.

The winner of the tournament will collect the package of $700,000, and the championship trophy, while the runner-up will receive $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. The third and fourth place finishers will walk away with $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the four losing quarter finalists will feature in the Magnum Plate Championship, with the resulting victor walking away with $40,000. Melanie will lock horns with Future Stars at 19:00hrs, while North East La Penitence takes aim at Showstoppers from 19:30hrs.

Support continues…

As the tournament prepares to shut its door on another successful hosting of the event, support from sponsors continues to keep the tournament running smoothly.

On Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken (ag) handed over the Magnum Independence Cup to organiser Edison Jefford.

In doing so, the Commissioner said, “”Football is a bridge that will be used between the public and police to ensure the energies of youth is channeled in a positive way, hence the donation of this trophy and this partnership.”

Jefford’s words of appreciation for the gesture were, “Mr. Hicken is no stranger to the sport of football and community development. I applaud this gesture and commend the Commissioner for taking this step toward grassroots sports that is community-based. I believe it is this type of cooperation that will ensure that the sport and their respective communities win.”

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.

Caption: Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken (left) hands over The Commissioner of Police Championship Trophy to Edison Jefford for the Magnum Independence Football Cup, yesterday.