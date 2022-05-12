Linden’s ‘Greatest of the Streets’ to be decided Friday

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will now conclude tomorrow (Friday) at the Christianburg Hard-court with the scheduled semi-final round, and the eventual championship finale.

This was confirmed following an official press release from tournament organizer Rawle ‘Boney man’ Gittens yesterday.

Torrential downpour forced the organizer to cancel the previous match date of May 7th at the same venue, as the surface was unsafe for players. Following discussions with the organizers, and the sponsors, the rescheduled date for the final was initially slated for Saturday May 14th. However, it has now been officially confirmed for tomorrow.

According to Gittens, “Looking at the impending weather forecast for both days, Friday is scheduled to have better weather, so we decided to move the games to Friday instead of Saturday that we had initially announced. The teams and the officials from Banks DIH are on board with the switch, everyone has been informed of the decision, inclusive of the public. All systems are in place for Friday.”

Defending champion Swag Entertainment was scheduled to face-off with two time winner Silver Bullets, and DC Ballers was penciled to battle Amazings, with the resulting winners advancing to the championship match, and the losers contesting the third place playoff.

Swag Entertainment defeated Darkside 2-0 in their quarterfinal section to move one step closer to retaining their title. On the other hand, Silver Bullets overcame an emerging Germans outfit 2-1 in their quarterfinal meeting.

On the other hand, the experienced Amazings unit made light work of High Rollers 3-1 in the previous section, while DC Ballers bested Whap-Whap 1-0 in an unlikely win.

Winners of the semi-final matches will progress to the championship match. The losers will contest the third-place playoff. The eventual tournament victor will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy.

They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship. The runner-up will receive $200,000, and the corresponding accolade. The third and the fourth-place finisher will walk away with $100,000, and $70,000 respectively.