GTI commands the boardafter 3 rounds

YBG Tertiary League…

The Government Technical Institute (GTI) is atop the points standing of the inaugural Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League that is currently being played at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall (CASH).

GTI are on the verge of breaking into the semifinals as they look to clinch the title. The six-team tournament will culminate on June 5 at the same venue.

GTI’s run has been flawless with their first win coming against New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI), 73-68. They then defeated University of Guyana (UG), 63-45, and most recently emerged victorious in a tough clash with Linden Technical Institute (LTI) which they won, 82-78.

After three rounds GTI are on 9 points and will come up against new comers, Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC). They enter the match with not much pressure since GTI are the closest to landing their spot in the semi-final round.

University of Guyana are second on the points table with six points. On Sunday, they were led by Shaquan Gill who scored a 40-plus points game that was won, 102-33, against Port Mourant. They also defeated LTI, 54-47.

UG have two wins and a loss, but will have to get pass NATI on Sunday to secure a place in the knock-out stage.

New Amsterdam are also on six points and in contention for the semifinals after overcoming LTI (61-48) and Guyana School of Agriculture (108-68), but will hope to see off a strong UG side to clear the way and get momentum heading into the semis.

Fourth on the standings are Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), also a newcomer to school basketball. GSA have managed only one win so far and will come up against LTI next in a sudden death match for a semi-final spot.

LTI have had a tough campaign after failing to secure a win despite some good showings. They will be aiming to finish their preliminary matches on a positive note coming up against GSA.

The League is being sponsored by YBG and its partners National Sports Commission, ExxonMobil, G-Boats, Edward B. Beharry and Company, Banks DIH Ltd, and Fireside Grill and Chill.

Sunday’s game tips off at 3pm at the CASH.