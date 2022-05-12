GCB Women Inter-County Tournament Commences with T20 Tournament tomorrow

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will be conducting its Women Inter-County Tournament from tomorrow, Friday May 13, 2022, to May 22, 2022. The two-format Tournament will be played amongst four teams, Essequibo, Demerara, Berbice and a Select X1.

The teams are as follows:

Essequibo: Analesia D’ Aguiar, Lavina Ragobeer (wkpt), Kumarie Persaud (Captain), Cyanne Retemiah, Navika Narine (Vice Captain), Nafeeza Sabar, Devine Ross, Desmona Hill, Natalie Chaitram, Varuni Petambar, Roxanne Hendricks, Engrid Gouveia, Carina Smith, and Ann Francis. Manager Milenda Cornelius and Coach Nandkishore Andrews.

Demerara: Laushuna Toussaint, Latoya Smith, Mandy Mangru, Kavita Yadram, Heema Singh, Akaze Thompson, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kaysia Shultz, Emalissa Whyte, Lyndia Sylvin, Lessha Jordan, Shameka Edwards, Jo-Ann Vansertima and Tilkaha Madramotto.

Berbice: Shabika Gajnabi (Captain), Tremayne Smartt (Vice Captain), Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Devona Frank, Marian Samaroo, Plaffina Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Dian Prahald, Oma Matadin, Kimmone Thomas, Shemaine Campbelle, Kentana Mentore, Sherica Campbelle. Shemaine Campbelle will join the team on May 19, 2022. Manager Angela Haniff and Coach Winston Smith.

Select XI: Adena Smith, Lorraine Williams, Alliya Clarke, Karishma Ramnauth, Trisha Hardat, Leah Kamalall, Kamani Mahadeo, Dharshanie Subramanie, Realanna Grimmond, Jamie Campbelle, Nirveena Ramnauth, Renata Liverpool, Kimberly Sookdeo, and Tamar George.

The T20 fixture is as follows: In round one, matches will be played at the Albion Community Centre ground where from 09:00hours the Select X1 will play Demerara and from 13:30hours Essequibo will do battle with Berbice.

In round two, matches will be played at the Everest Cricket Club ground where from 09:00hours the Select X1 will oppose Essequibo and from 13:30hours Demerara will compete against Berbice.

In round three, at the Everest Cricket Club ground from 09:00hours, Essequibo will oppose Demerara and from 13:30hours Berbice will oppose the Select X1.

The One-Day 50-Over Fixture: In round one, Select X1 oppose Demerara at Everest Cricket Club ground, while Essequibo take on Berbice at Enmore Community Centre ground.

In round two, Demerara play Berbice at the Enmore Community Centre ground, whilst Select X1 will compete with Essequibo at Everest Cricket Club ground.

In round three Essequibo will take on Demerara at the Enmore Community Centre ground, while Berbice will oppose the Select X1 at the Albion Community Centre ground.